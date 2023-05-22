Lancaster family wants answers in child’s death

Authorities in Lancaster County started investigating the death of eight-month-old Micah Paden in late April and the family is asking why it is taking so long to get information on what caused it.

The child’s father and grandmother said they believe the baby died due to serious neglect.

Lancaster police were called to MUSC Lancaster on April 20 to investigate Micah’s death.

Trayqwan Talford his mother, Shanta Givens, said Micah had serious burns on his body.

“He was (taken) to the hospital at 3:30 p.m.,” Givens told Channel 9. “He was left in the car for eight-plus hours. We want to know why.”

Lancaster police have not confirmed that accusation but sent a statement saying:

“SLED’s Child Fatality Unit investigates all deaths in the state of children under the age of 18 that are the result of violence, in any suspicious or unusual manner, or when the death is unexpected or unexplained.”

Micah died at the hospital.

Police said there have been no delays in the investigation and it is still active and ongoing.

Talford and his mother said they’ll continue to push for accountability and answers.

“The best baby you could ever have, you know what I’m saying?” Talford said. “He gave you so much joy.”

The babysitter told Channel 9 they hired an attorney.

