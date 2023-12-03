Lancaster Festival fans sound off on what they want for the annual summer event

LANCASTER − The public has spoken.

The Lancaster Festival board recently surveyed festival fans about what they like and dislike about the annual event. Of the approximate 900 responses, 69% were from the local area with 31% from outside the area.

"That just shows you sort of the level of tourism that we're bringing in during the festival, which is great," festival executive director Deb Connell said of the outside respondents.

The survey asked respondents what genre of music they prefer. Of the locals, 32% percent chose country. Those visiting the festival from elsewhere favored rock.

Respondents were asked what brought them to the festival. The overwhelming response was the featured Saturday national artist. But for local residents the No. 2 reason they attend the annual festival is tradition.

"I've grown up with the festival," Connell said. "I can't imagine this community without the festival, and I know a lot of people feel the same way."

The survey also showed that people on average come to three days' worth of events during the 10-day festival.

"We got some really interesting comments," Connell said. "We did an open comment section for people to ask us about improvements and things that we can help out with.

"One of the things that I had never even considered that we will make happen this year is bathrooms that have changing stations and maybe a nursing room for mothers with young children who are nursing or need to change a diaper. Or fathers that are changing diapers."

Connell said some people complained about how long the lines were to get into the Saturday headlining shows of Sheryl Crow and Andy Grammer at Ohio University Lancaster. She said it took on average about 45 minutes to get through security.

"I know it's hard to believe, but they were actually shorter wait times than the year before," Connell said. "So we did make an improvement on that. We added metal detectors this year, which are necessary if we're going to keep everybody safe and still allow people to bring things in. There's a delicate balance there between the safety of all of our concertgoers and convenience. And, of course, we are always going to lean on the side of safety."

She said the festival board wants to have more metal detectors in place next year to make the lines go faster.

Connell also said some people complained about the time it took to get out to the parking lots and the price of Saturday event tickets. Tickets for the Crow and Grammer shows were $45 and $55.

Connell said now is a good time to clear up a misconception about table seating at the festival. She said some people think you can only get a table seat for the Wednesday tribute acts by purchasing the whole table.

"No matter what ticket you buy, if there's a table open you can take it even if you're only one person," Connell said. "The difference that we made is if you want to reserve a table you can buy that whole table in advance.

"If you know you have 10 people coming and you want to make sure that you have a table, you can reserve it ahead of time. But there's plenty of tables that are still open and anybody with a ticket can still have a Wednesday night table."

While there were some complaints, Connell said overall the survey responses were positive.

"We got great feedback that we will always take a look at and see what we can do to make things better," she said. "I'm proud of the way this year went."

