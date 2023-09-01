Lancaster man charged with aggravated murder in superseding indictment

LANCASTER − A Lancaster resident has been charged with aggravated murder for a 2022 shooting in a superseding indictment.

Cody Blaine, 29, has been charged with four counts after a superseding indictment on Thursday, Aug. 24. His charges now include one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

These charges are in relation to the death of Justin Pierce, who was 32 at the time.

According to a report from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on the scene of a shooting in Greenfield Township at the Colonial Estates Trailer Park on July 13, 2022. Upon arrival, sheriff's office deputies found the deceased Pierce along with two people performing CPR.

Blaine told deputies that Pierce was an ex of his friend and that he had shown up to corner her in the bathroom, before continuing to pester them. He said that this led to a physical altercation which led to his shooting Pierce, according to the report.

A deputy transported Cody Blaine to Fairfield County Detective Bureau for an interview and then placed under arrest and transported to the Fairfield County Jail.

The indictment has several specifications attached to the murder charges including that Blaine is the owner and/or possessor of a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm pistol, and that he is the owner and/or possessor of a TCL black cellphone and/or black schok cellphone.

The having a weapon under disability charge states that Blaine had been adjudicated as a delinquent for the commission of an offense that would have been a felony if committed by an adult.

A superseding indictment results from a prosecutor presenting additional evidence to the grand jury for the purpose of adding to the original indictment.

Blaine has a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster man charged with aggravated murder in 2022 mobile park shooting