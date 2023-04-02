Lancaster man charged with murder after fatal South Side stabbing

A Lancaster man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man on the South Side of Columbus Saturday.

Authorities have charged 39-year-old Rieko Leohner with the murder of James Dawson Jr., who was found Saturday in the 800 block of South Champion Avenue.

According to a police report, patrol officers were dispatched to the location in response to an unknown complaint. Upon arrival, they found Dawson unresponsive. The Columbus fire department arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at 9:05 p.m.

Leohner is currently being held at the Franklin County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@taijuannichole

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man killed in South Side stabbing, suspect charged with murder