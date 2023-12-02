Lancaster man given 16 years in prison for sex offenses

LANCASTER - A Lancaster man has agreed to a plea agreement that resulted in him receiving a 16-year prison sentence for gross sexual imposition.

Douglas A. McCune, 39, pleaded guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, as part of the plea agreement on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison on each count to run consecutively for a 16-year total.

McUne was originally arrested and charged with 10 felony counts in July 2022, but further investigation led to seven additional counts being added in February. This resulted in 17 felony counts.

One count of rape, a first-degree felony

Seven counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

One count of importuning, a third-degree felony.

One count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.

Three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, all fifth-degree felonies.

Four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

All the charges except for the four counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

McCune was originally arrested in July of 2022 after the victim's mother reported having found him inappropriately touching her daughter. After this, the 10-year-old victim revealed details of a recurring pattern to the mother which she then reported to the authorities, according to the police report.

According to the court documents, the consecutive sentences were imposed as "at least two of the multiple offense were committed as part of one or more courses of conduct, and the harm caused by two or more of the multiple offenses so committed were so great or unusual that no single prison term for any of the offenses committed as part of any of the courses of conduct adequately reflects the seriousness of the Defendants's conduct."

He was given 499 days in jail time as credit. He was also given five years of mandatory post-release control.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: 16-year prison sentence imposed on Lancaster man for sex offenses