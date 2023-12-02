LANCASTER - A Lancaster man has been indicted for kidnapping.

Kyler Edward Pierce, 29, was indicted on one count of robbery, a first-degree felony, and two counts of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

The robbery count comes with two specifications. The first is that Pierce is alleged to have a firearm on or about his person or under his control while committing the offense and displayed the firearm, brandished firearm, indicated he had a firearm or used it in the offense. The second specification is that he possessed a Hi Point firearm.

Those two specifications are also attached to each of the kidnapping counts.

The indictment states that the alleged offenses took place on or about Nov. 20-21.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster man indicted for kidnapping, robbery