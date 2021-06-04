Lancaster man pleads guilty to sending child porn

Jun. 4—SOMERSET — A Lancaster man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday to the dissemination of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor, authorities said.

Julio Antonio Salas III, 33, pleaded guilty before county Judge Scott P. Bittner.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Salas used the Snapchat account of "salas8716" to contact a girl requesting explicate photographs of her and offered to help her with her homework.

When the girl denied the request, Salas sent her four photographs of child pornography, police said.

The girl took several "screenshots" of the conversation and the sexually explicit images and provided them to police, the complaint said.

Charges of sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors were withdrawn as part of the plea deal.

Salas will be sentenced on July 26.

He is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond.