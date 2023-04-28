COLUMBUS − A Lancaster man pleaded guilty in a U.S. District Court to armed bank robberies in Athens and Marietta.

William E. Johnson, 58, admitted to committing armed robberies in August 2020 in Athens and October 2020 in Marietta. His plea included an agreed-upon sentence of more than 13 years in federal prison.

According to Johnson's plea agreement, he brandished a firearm at Hocking Valley Bank on East State Street in Athens. Johnson wore a prosthetic forehead and nose, skin-toned arm sleeves/gloves, makeup and a COVID mask, all designed to disguise his appearance.

Johnson ordered employees to get on the floor and took $25,000 in cash after emptying several drawers. Then, he fled the scene in the bank manager's car.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Johnson robbed the Citizens Bank on North Second Street in Marietta. Johnson was wearing a Halloween-style mask that made him appear to be an old man and wore a red hood pulled up around his face.

Johnson brandished a gun and emptied several drawers, stealing $11,390 in cash.

Law enforcement officers spotted Johnson driving in West Virginia on the evening of the Marietta incident and pulled him over. After fleeing on foot, Johnson was eventually placed under arrest.

Now, with his guilty plea, Johnson will serve a sentence of over 13 years in a federal prison.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster man pleas guilty to two bank robberies