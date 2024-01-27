Lancaster man receives life sentence for fatal gas station shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a fatal gas station shooting that stemmed from a dispute over $50 and a fistfight.

Carlos Almanzar-Torres was convicted in October 2023 of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 19-year-old Damian Santiago inside a Sunoco/A-Plus in March 2022.

Video from the store showed the shooting on March 14 where Santiago and Almanzar-Torres argued outside the store before moving inside. The District Attorney’s office says the fight led to Santiago being shot at multiple times before being fatally struck in the shoulder.

The bullet traveled through one of Santiago’s lungs and stopped in his heart.

The District Attorney’s office says Santiago was punched multiple times after collapsing.

Almanzar-Torres left the store and went to his apartment to initially get his passport before turning himself in, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police found a firearm in Almanzar-Torres’ vehicle and shell casings and rounds at the scene that matched the gun.

“We are here for the actions of an angry man,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney CJ Restemayer said during the proceeding. “This is a man who hunted another human being and tried to shoot him five times. He then punched the victim multiple times as he laid dying. On that day, he ended two lives: Damian Santiago’s and his own.”

Almanzar-Torres declined to make any statements during the sentencing.

