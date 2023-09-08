Lancaster man sent to federal prison for drug trafficking

Sep. 7—A Lancaster man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Jason Greenlaw, 37, previously pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case.

Authorities said Greenlaw was selling fentanyl out of his home in 2022 when he sold the drug to someone cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA agents later executed a search warrant at the house and seized approximately 330 grams of fentanyl, 68 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm and about $33,300 in cash.

"Drug traffickers in northern New Hampshire continue to pose a statewide public health and safety threat to all of our residents," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement. "Be assured that the tireless work of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners will continue so that drug traffickers like the defendant will be ferreted out, prosecuted and incarcerated."

Brian D. Boyle, special agent in charge at the DEA said drug trafficking "ravages the foundations of our families, so every time we take these poisons off the streets, lives are saved."