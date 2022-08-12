Lancaster police asking for public’s help to find 3-year-old girl taken by biological mom

Police in Lancaster are looking for a 3-year-old girl and her biological mom who is prohibited from seeing the child.

Zoya Meredith was last seen before 9 a.m. on Friday morning with her biological mother, 35-year-old Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

ALSO READ: Man missing from south Charlotte found safe, police say

Cherrica is prohibited by the Department of Social Services from having contact with Zoya, police said.

Cherrica was last seen driving a four-door, 2013 silver Buick. Police described her as a Black woman who was wearing a black tank top and grey leggings.

Zoya was described as a Black female seen last wearing a pink tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster police at 803-283-3313.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Amber Alert over for missing five-year-old NC girl)



