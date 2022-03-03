Lancaster police investigating possible assault, abduction, of Lancaster student

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are seeking information about a Thursday morning incident involving a Lancaster student.

According to a news release from the Lancaster Police Department, police responded to a call that a man had assaulted and attempted to take a girl of unspecified age near the corner of West Wheeling Street and Harrison Avenue.

The release said the victim was able to "leave the area" and call 911, providing a description of her alleged assailant. Police are searching for a white man of large stature, with short brown, possibly balding hair. He was wearing black pants, a heavy camouflage coat and a gaiter-style mask was covering his face.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man to call the LPD. Detectives are also asking for any camera footage from the area relating to the incident to be shared with the police. Call 740-687-6680 with information.

Lancaster City Schools also released a statement regarding the incident, announcing they are aware of the investigation. The release urged parents, guardians and students to use caution when going to and from school bus stops, as well as school itself.

LPD Lt. Matt Poffenbarger said he could not comment about the case, but he advised people should be cautious when they are walking. When possible, he said to walk in pairs or groups, and to pay attention to your surroundings.

Poffenbarger said alerting family members or friends of when you're leaving and where you are, if you're worried about getting to your destination safely.

"People should also stay in well-lighted areas, especially when the sun is set. Try to avoid any suspicious people, or if you can't, find people who may be able to assist you," he said. "And if you aren't feeling safe, you can call 911 to alert the police of where you are and where you're going, so they can help you."

The investigation is still under way. Once more details are shared, the Eagle-Gazette will update this story.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster police investigating possible assault, abduction, of student