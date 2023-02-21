LANCASTER − A Lancaster resident was recently indicted for 17 felony counts including rape, gross sexual imposition, and more.

Douglas McCune, 36, was indicted for the following:

One count of rape, a first-degree felony

Seven counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

One count of importuning, a third-degree felony.

One count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.

Three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, all fifth-degree felonies.

Four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

These are superseding indictments, which result from a prosecutor's presenting additional evidence to the grand jury for the purpose of adding to the original indictment. Originally arrested and charged with 10 felony counts in July, further investigation led to seven additional counts being added in February. This resulted in the final tally of 17 felony counts.

McCune was originally arrested in July of 2022 after the alleged victim's mother reported having found him inappropriately touching her daughter. After this, the 10-year-old victim revealed details of a recurring pattern to the mother which she then reported to the authorities, according to the police report.

After further investigation, a second alleged victim, also a minor, was discovered and added to the indictment. According to Fairfield County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Reamer, in child sexual abuse cases the scope of the investigation is often broadened after the original arrest to cover any other minors that the alleged perpetrator might have had exposure to. Reamer said that in this particular case, the second victim was discovered through this process.

McCune entered not guilty pleas to the charges last week.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster resident indicted on 17 counts including rape