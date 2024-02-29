Lancaster Restaurant Week is ready to kick off for the 10th time

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Lancaster is prepping for its tenth annual Spring Restaurant Week.

It runs from Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 10. Close to 50 restaurants are participating, offering discounted meals and items.

The affordable dining experience brings in a lot of people trying out some restaurants for the first time.

“I hear feedback from a lot of the participating restaurants and usually they’re, you know, they see increased usage or new people,” Lancaster Restaurant Week Chris Trendler said. “And that’s really the whole point is to introduce to the public and get them to try something new or return to an old favorite that maybe hasn’t been top of mind recently.”

For a list of places partaking in Lancaster Restaurant Week, visit their website by clicking here.

