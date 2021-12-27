Lancaster, SC Christmas Day shooting death investigated as homicide, officials say

Officials have identified a man found on Christmas Day shot to death in a running car near downtown Lancaster.

The victim found in the vehicle in the 400 block of Dunlap Street was identified Sunday night as Marico Stevens, 41, according to Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Stevens was found dead at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in what is believed to be a homicide, Lancaster Police Department spokesperson Kayla Vaughn said in a written statement.

The coroner’s office, Lancaster police and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task force are investigating, officials said.

No other information has been released.