Lancaster, SC, man charged with shooting his domestic partner, 5 kids were in the house

A South Carolina man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman he had children with at a Lancaster County home, officials said.

Hurley D. Braddy Jr., 41, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court and police records.

The female victim, 34, who was found dead in a bedroom at a house in the Town of Kershaw, has not been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

The victim and Braddy had four children together and was Braddy’s domestic partner, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield.

The four older children in the house at the time of the shooting ran from the house, Barfield said. A fifth child, age 1 , was found in a high chair in the kitchen of the house by deputies who responded to the shooting, Barfield said.

The older children sought help from a neighbor who called 911, Barfield said.

“The person making the 911 call lives on the same street and reported that four children from 227 West 3rd Street ran to the caller’s home and said their father shot their mother,” Barfield said.

The five children range in age from the toddler through age 16, officials said. None of the children were hurt. They have been placed in the custody of relatives.

Suspect arrested on scene, gun found

Deputies arrived at the home on West 3rd Street before noon and took Braddy into custody, according to a statement from Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

A handgun was recovered by police during a search of the house, Faile said.

No motive has been released for the killing.

The area of the killing is between Columbia and Lancaster.

Braddy remains in the Lancaster County jail after he was denied bail in a court hearing. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

