Lancaster SC man fatally shot. People saw man with a gun leave the scene, police say.

A South Carolina man was shot to death Wednesday night near Lancaster in a homicide that remains unsolved, officials said.

Gene White, 53, died at the scene after he was shot on John Street, according to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

No arrests have been made in the death, which is being labeled a homicide by sheriff’s deputies. However, people nearby saw a man with a gun flee the scene, officials said.

John Street is in an unincorporated area of Lancaster County near the city of Lancaster, southeast of Rock Hill and Charlotte.

People were nearby when victim was shot

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house after the shooting. They found White in an outbuilding, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“There were people nearby at the time of the shooting,” Barfield told The Herald Thursday.

People interviewed by deputies near the scene reported a man went into the outbuilding and came out later with a gun, according to a statement from Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

That man got into a vehicle, which had another man in it, and left before law enforcement arrived, Faile said.

The killing is the first reported homicide in Lancaster County in 2023.

