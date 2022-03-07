Lancaster SC teenager shot while walking Sunday near downtown, police say

A teenager was shot in Lancaster Sunday while walking on a street near downtown, police said.

The teen’s age and identity were not released. That was the fourth teenager shot in Lancaster in the past month.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Elm Street near South Main Street, according to Kayla Vaughn, spokesperson for the Lancaster Police Department.

The teen heard his name called when he was shot, Vaughan said in a written statement.

The teen ran for help and a person at a nearby business took the teen to Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster hospital, police said. The teen was later released after treatment, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Violent Crimes Unit made up of Lancaster police and deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Fourth teen shot in less than a month in Lancaster

Lancaster is a city of about 9,000 people in upstate South Carolina east of Rock Hill and south of Charlotte.

The shooting of a teen is the third in two weeks and fourth with a teen victim in less than a month. On Feb. 25 a teen was wounded while playing basketball at an outdoor court near downtown, and another teen was shot while in a car near downtown on the same day officials said.

Earlier in February, a 16-year-old was killed in a shooting, police and coroner officials said.