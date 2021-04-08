Lance Armstrong’s Son Accused of Teen Sexual Assault

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Adams
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Austin Police Department/Twitter/Lance Armstrong
Austin Police Department/Twitter/Lance Armstrong

Luke Armstrong, son of disgraced professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018, according to an arrest affidavit issued earlier this month.

Armstrong, the oldest of Lance Armstrong’s five children, has been charged with sexual assault of a child—a second-degree felony—and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday.

The victim met Armstrong for the first time in June 2018 when she went to his family’s Austin, Texas mansion with a mutual friend. At the time, she was 16 and Armstrong was 18.

Two days later, she went to a party and got drunk, according to details from the arrest affidavit reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KXAN Austin. Armstrong picked her up after she could not find a ride home, but she did not remember the car ride with him.

Lance Armstrong Proves He’s No Michael Jordan—and Still a Huge Asshole

He allegedly sexually assaulted her in his home, and she woke up there the next morning. He drove her home and remained silent during the car ride, the affidavit says.

The girl reported the incident in November 2020 and, according to the arrest documents, recorded a phone call with Armstrong in December 2020 in which he admitted to having sex with her at his father Lance’s house.

Randy Leavitt, Armstrong’s attorney, claimed to the Austin American-Statesman that the pair were briefly in a relationship that summer and the encounter was consensual.

“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke,” Leavitt said.

“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later.”

Armstrong was sober during the night of the incident, according to a friend who witnessed him taking the girl back to his house, the affidavit said.

Investigators say the victim told six people about the assault. Four of them recalled that the girl “described the sex as non-consensual,” and one of them said they had been told about the assault a week after it happened, according to the affidavit.

Two of them had said that the girl talked about having nightmares and cried “about the assault years afterwards,” the document reads.

Armstrong is a student at Rice University and is set to graduate with a degree in sports management in 2022, according to his LinkedIn. He plays football for the school and is a graduate of Westlake High School.

Lance Armstrong was one of the world’s most decorated cyclists until 2012, when U.S. authorities revealed he’d used performance-enhancing drugs for most of his career. He was accused of being the ringleader of one of the most sophisticated, persistent doping programs ever seen in cycling.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

    The son of a slain Texas jeweler was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after admitting he hired someone to kill his father. Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, 22, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing. “It would be our hope that you are never released from prison,” the family wrote.

  • Nursery camera catches home inspector pleasuring himself with Elmo doll, MI cops say

    “Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions.”

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • Hunter Biden says he smoked 'more Parmesan cheese than anyone' when he was addicted to crack cocaine

    Biden, 51, said in his new memoir that he smoked "anything that remotely resembled crack cocaine" - even Parmesan cheese.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Texas Family Allegedly Killed By Two Brothers In Tragic Murder-Suicide Remembered As 'Fun-Loving, Simple' Clan

    Relatives and friends of a Texas family shot dead in an apparent murder suicide over the weekend are remembering them as a "fun-loving, simple" clan known for their kindness, intellectual prowess and friendly nature. Brothers Farhan Towid, 19, and Tanvir Towhid, 21, are believed to have systematically shot their mother, father, sister and grandmother in the family’s Allen home Saturday before taking their own lives in what Allen Police Sgt. John Felty described to Oxygen.com as a “tragedy beyond description.” Allen Police discovered the bodies of all six early Monday morning after a concerned friend called the department to request a welfare check around 1 a.m. after seeing that Farhan had posted a disturbing suicide note on Instagram taking credit for the killings. Police have identified the victims as Towhidul Islam, 54; Iren Islam, 56; Farbin Towhid, 19; and Altafun Nessa, 77, along with the two brothers. Farbin and Farhan had been twins. Farhan Towhid, Tanvir Towhid, Towhidul Islam, Iren Islam and Farbin Towhid. Photo: Facebook Shawn Ashan, a close friend of Towhidul Islam for about 11 years, told The Dallas Morning News he learned of the deaths from a friend on Monday morning. “I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’” he told the paper. “I couldn’t breathe for 20 minutes to be honest with you, I was crying in my office.” Towhidul had always been “proud” of his three children, Ashan said. Sahnewaz Hossain, who got to know Iren Islam in a religious class they took together, similarly recalled the pride she had in her family. “The mom always talked about the boys, how they’re good in studies, how they’re getting into good schools with scholarships,” she said. “Every time I would come home, I’d tell my kids how good they were doing. They were a fun-loving, simple family.” Fazia Rahman graduated from Allen High School with Farbin and Farhan last year. “Their parents were genuinely the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Rahman told The Dallas Morning News. “So friendly, caring. … They treated everyone like they were their own kids. They’d be like ‘Come in, we have food for you, come eat.’” Angelina Biswas, another fellow classmate, remembered Farbin as sweet and friendly. “[She] was so bubbly,” Biswas said. “Talking to her was like a lightbulb going off all the time.” Farbin had reportedly had a full scholarship to New York University. Friends said Nessa had been visiting the family from Bangladesh and had planned to return home last week but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before moving to Texas, the family had lived in New York City while Towhidul earned his master’s degree and worked multiple jobs to support his young family. Yuen Sang told The New York Post the family had lived in her Queens apartment building 15 years ago. She described the family as “such nice people” and said Towhidul had been a “wonderful man.” “He is a gentleman, very good man, love(s) his family. Works very hard," she said, describing how he worked as a baker when she knew him and how he was "so happy" when he received his master’s degree. But while Sang remembered young Farbin as being “very bright” and a “nice girl” she said Farhan had “some problems” even then and had gone to a special school. Farhan alluded to his personal struggles in the lengthy note he posted on Instagram, describing how he failed out of college, had been cutting himself since the 9th grade and struggled with debilitating depression. “He had some incidents lately that did not go well for him,” Felty said. According to the note, the two brothers not only decided take their own lives, but also kill their family because they didn’t want their loved ones to have to live with the grief and sadness they’d likely experience after their deaths. “If I killed just myself, they would be miserable,” Farhan wrote, according to local station KTVT. “I love my family. I genuinely do. And that’s exactly why I decided to kill them.” But those who knew the family say they hope they're remembered for more than their tragic final moments. “We don’t want this to be their family legacy,” Rahman told The Dallas Morning News. “They were such great people; they genuinely touched the lives of everyone who they came in contact with. … They were good people who had bright futures ahead of them.”

  • Katey Sagal Knew Married... with Children Was a Hit When She Got a Wig: They're 'Not Cheap'

    Katey Sagal starred in Married... with Children from 1987 to 1997 alongside Ed O'Neill, Christina Applegate and David Faustino

  • Jamie Foxx said he once got Snoop Dogg to 'shake up' his daughter's date

    Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne, 27, have coproduced their own sitcom together that is based on their own lives - "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!"

  • Man faces charge after Chicago road rage shooting wounds boy

    A man has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive, police said Thursday. Jushawn Brown, 43, of Chicago, fired shots at another vehicle "during a road rage incident” about 11 a.m. Tuesday and was arrested later that day, police said. Police have said shots were fired at the car Brown was in, which crashed after the boy was shot in the temple.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • Former NFL Pro Phillip Adams Named as Suspect in South Carolina Mass Shooting That Left Five Dead

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/HandoutThe former NFL pro Phillip Adams has been named as the suspect in a Wednesday shooting in York County, South Carolina, that left a family doctor, his wife, two of their young grandchildren, and a maintenance worker dead.The York County Sheriff’s Office named the victims as Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, who was 69. The two grandkids were Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. The fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was working in the home at the time of the shooting. All five deaths have been ruled homicides by the York County Coroner’s Office, and a sixth person has been hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds.” The coroner’s office said Lesslie and his wife and their grandchildren also all died from gunshot wounds.A sheriff’s spokesperson told The Daily Beast the incident the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Lesslie’s Marshall Road home just outside Rock Hill, South Carolina. After an eight-hour manhunt, officers found the suspect around 1 a.m. at a nearby home but he killed himself as police surrounded the home, the Associated Press and local outlets reported.When asked if the suspect was a neighbor of the Lesslie family, a York County Sheriff spokesperson confirmed: “He lives on the same road.”“Robert and Barbara were close friends of ours. To know the Lesslie family is to love them. Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people—more than they could have ever known,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said in a Thursday statement, before extending his condolences to the Lewis family. “It’s impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children.”The Associated Press and local outlets named the suspect as Adams. The 32-year-old played defensive back for many teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. He suffered multiple injuries during his playing career, including concussions and a broken ankle.Prior to his professional football career, Adams went to South Carolina State. It is not immediately clear if the Lesslie family had a relationship with the suspect. “We are just in shock. I can’t believe this happened. Who would want to hurt the Lesslies?” one friend of the family told The Daily Beast on Thursday, describing how the community is “devastated.” Sadly 5 people have died as a result of the shooting. Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds— YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021 Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, paid tribute to Dr. Lesslie, saying that he was one of the local community’s most well-known people. “I’ve lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” said Faris. “[He’s] been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill... It’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”Riverview Medical Center said in a Thursday statement: “Many people have asked questions. We certainly understand. There are still many questions to be answered. For now, we ask that you keep the Lesslie family and our office in your prayers.”On his website, Dr. Lesslie wrote that he and Barbara were married for more than 40 years and had four children and six grandchildren. “In my spare time, I enjoy writing, golf, hunting, growing fruit and hops, and bagpiping,” he wrote, while also recounting his decades of emergency-medicine experience in Rock Hill as well as North Carolina. Robert Lesslie The doc was the author of eight books about real-life stories from the emergency room. In one, Angels in the ER, he wrote: “Twenty-five years in the ER have taught me a lot of things. I know without a doubt that life is fragile. I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about.”Faris called the shooting “one of those strange things that a lot of people are going to have a hard time understanding.”“We just hope that everybody understands that we’re going to do everything we can to try to figure out why this happened here,” he said. “We are all shocked this could happen here in York County. This is a mass shooting. Normally you think of a movie theater or a mall but we are treating this as a mass shooting because there were five victims killed.”According to local news reports, Adams was a seventh-round pick to the NFL in 2010. “I was on the phone with Coach [Mike] Singletary when my name came on the TV screen,” Adams told The Herald Online at the time, stating that the first beneficiary of his newfound fame would be his mother, Phyllis, who had been paralyzed in a car accident. “I can’t describe the feeling when I saw my name. I got picked by a team with a great coach and one that is on the way back up.”The Herald reported in 2010 that Adams’ mom is a longtime Rock Hill teacher who is known around town as “Mrs. P.A.” She did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Stolen $30,000 gold chain linked to St. Petersburg mom’s murder, police say

    ST. PETERSBURG — Tyron Jackasal was riding in a stolen SUV when he found his target on March 30, police say. The Nissan Pathfinder had been following a black Volvo that evening. Then it stopped for a red light at 18th Avenue S and 22nd Street S. Jackasal got out of the passenger seat of the SUV and started shooting, police say. He was aiming for the Volvo’s driver, but police say he instead ...

  • T.I., Tiny issue new statement after more women come forward

    More women have come forward to accuse T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault and through their representative, the couple has now issued a statement. In the past week, more women have come forward to accuse them of sexual assault. “We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disapproving these scurrilous accusations.”

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • Mexico president justifies release of kingpin targeted by US

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday defended the 2013 ruling that freed one of the drug lords most wanted by U.S. authorities, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake. Rafael Caro Quintero walked free while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture-murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, and has since apparently resumed his role as violent drug trafficker. Caro Quintero is at the top of the DEA's Most Wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture.

  • Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Step Out During Miami Vacation in Color-Coordinated Outfits

    Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were first linked in October

  • A former Fort Bragg soldier was sentenced to 12 years in prison for staging the kidnapping of his 12-year-old 'girlfriend'

    According to prosecutors, the girl said she told Peele her age, but he responded by saying that age is just a number.

  • Elite University Track Coach Stole Athletes’ Nudes Then Extorted Them: DOJ

    Derik Hamilton/GettyA track coach who left Northeastern after a sexual harassment investigation and was then hired by another university is facing several charges after allegedly duping female athletes to send him nude photographs in an elaborate social media scheme—and cyberstalking at least one of them.Steve Waithe, 28, has been charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud after allegedly using several online aliases to “trick female then-current or former Northeastern University Track and Field athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos” by claiming their private photos had been posted online, prosecutors said. Authorities also allege Waithe cyberstalked at least one former Northeastern athlete, according to an affidavit unsealed on Wednesday.He was arrested Wednesday in Chicago and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.He Applied for a Gov’t Job—Then Fessed Up to Terror Plots on the Polygraph Test: FedsPrior to starting his coaching career, Waithe was a college athlete himself at Penn State University, competing in the Men’s Triple Jump Championship in 2014. Four years later, he joined Northeastern as an assistant coach for vertical jumps, after serving as an interim coach at the University of Tennessee, according to Northeastern’s website. Prosecutors state that Waithe also worked as a track and field coach at Penn State, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Concordia University in Chicago.During his tenure at Northeastern, prosecutors allege, Waithe would regularly request to use his student-athletes cell phones, claiming that he needed to film “their form at practice and at meets.” While he sometimes did record their performances, he was also seen “scrolling through” their phones—and he allegedly stole their private nude photographs. On at least one occasion, he held on to one female athlete’s phone for several hours during a 2019 track and field meet at Harvard.Prosecutors state Waithe’s actions escalated in 2020 when he began a scheme to trick current or former Northeastern female athletes to send him photographs by contacting them through Instagram. Waithe would tell them that he found “compromising photos of the victims online, and offered to ‘help’ them get the photos removed from the internet.”“Waithe also sent examples of the compromising photos to the victims,” the affidavit states, adding that he sent about 100 Instagram messages to known victims.“In perpetuating the scheme, Waithe repeatedly employed the same basic pattern of conduct: disclosure of compromising photos of the victim, a claim that the photos had been discovered online, and a request for additional photos.”Prosecutors allege he used various pseudonyms to conduct his scheme, including “Privacy Protected,” “Katie Janovich,” and “anon.4887.”In one conversation with a woman identified as “Victim 1,” Waithe identified himself as “Katie Janovick” and stated that he’d found compromising photos of her online. After sending Victim 1 photos of herself, Waithe wrote: “Sorry [,] I created this [anon.4887 Instagram] profile to help out don’t wanna be part of the drama.”“Still presenting himself as ‘Katie Janovich,’ Waithe indicated that he had ‘screenshotted’ the photos, in a purported effort to ‘help.’ In addition to photos of Victim 1, Waithe also sent nude or semi-nude photos depicting other young women, including other female members of the Northeastern Track and Field team,” the affidavit states.The affidavit states that after Victim 1 agreed to allow “Katie” to assist her in finding photos of her and her friends online, Waithe said: “Not until you send me pictures of you.” He allegedly repeatedly asked for photos of Victim 1, telling her “I’ll send you all the personal ones if you send me you[;] that’s the only way[.] I also saw another girl that you might know too. But only if you send yours.”Prosecutors list similar stories for at least five other victims, detailing how for each woman Waithe would offer his services to delete the photos on the “dark web” or other parts of the internet by “image scrubbing” and “reverse image search.” lEach time, he would insist he helped other “Northeastern athletes” with similar problems.‘Should I Kill Joe Biden?’: Feds Say Nomad Busted With Car Full of Guns Debated Assassinating Ex-Veep When some of the women started to suspect Waithe was involved, the affidavit states, he began to use the same scheme to divert suspicion away from himself. Using his pseudonym “Privacy Protected,” Waithe told one victim that he had done some digging that found that “Steve Waithe” is not associated with the IP address that was taking the photographs.“Can anyone track my fake Instagram account back to me,” Waithe allegedly searched in May 2020, an indicator that he was starting to get worried his scheme was unraveling.About a month later, Waithe switched gears and began to allegedly cyberstalk at least one Northeastern student-athlete, identified as “Victim 6”. Prosecutors allege he sent messages to her from social media, an anonymized phone number, and Snapchat. Using the pseudonym “Privacy Protector,” Waithe also sent her at least seven “nude” or “semi-nude” photos of other victims under the pretense of trying to help her find the origin of her own photos. Waithe even contacted Victim 6’s boyfriend in desperate attempts to get more photos, prosecutors say.The affidavit states that Waithe was accused of sexual harassment at Northeastern, which spurred a Title IX investigation before he eventually left in February 2019. Shortly after he departed the Boston school, he was then hired by Concordia University Chicago as an assistant track coach. In a statement to The Daily Beast, a Concordia University Chicago spokesperson said that Waithe had only been employed as “an Assistant Track and Field Coach” for “less than four months, from Sept. 16, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020” and the school wasn’t aware of any reports of misconduct in that time. The school said they were reaching out to athletes who worked with Waithe “to notify them of the lawsuit and make them aware of the opportunity to cooperate with the federal investigation.” Northeastern did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Turkey blames EU for Ursula von der Leyen ‘sofagate’ scandal

    The Turkish government insists that the EU was to blame for seating arrangements that left European commission chief Ursula von der Leyen without a chair during a high-profile meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey was accused of sexist behaviour towards the first female head of the commission yesterday, when her EU council counterpart Charles Michel was granted a seat next to Erdogan, while she was relegated to a nearby sofa. Ms Von der Leyen should have been treated the same as Mr Michel, according to her spokesperson, who said the incident had “sharpened her focus” when it comes to championing women’s rights.

  • Ex-Giant Travis Rudolph arrested, charged with first-degree murder

    Former New York Giants WR Travis Rudolph has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a double-shooting in Florida.