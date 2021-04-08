Lance Armstrong's son charged with sexual assault from 2018

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong was charged with sexual assault from 2018 when he was 18, according to a police arrest warrant.

The alleged victim told police in November 2020 she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father's house. Because she was 16 at the time, Luke Armstrong has been charged with felony sexual assault of child.

Luke Armstrong's attorney said Armstrong, now 21, and the girl, now 19, were in a consensual relationship and there was no assault. Armstrong was arrested Tuesday and released on a personal bond, according to court records.

“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke," Leavitt said. “What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault. It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people, with both ultimately going their separate ways.

"These charges should never have been filed, certainly not three years later. However, thankfully, the Texas court system works, and will establish Luke’s innocence.”

Luke Armstrong was a reserve fullback for Rice in 2018-2020. He was not listed on the Owls' roster Thursday and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

According to the arrest affidavit issued April 1, the woman told police she met Luke Armstrong on June 20, 2018, and that she was intoxicated at a party two days later when she called him to pick her up. She didn’t remember the ride but woke up in his house where she told police he sexually assaulted her and then drove her home.

She made a recorded call to Armstrong on Dec. 8, 2020, during which Armstrong admitted to having sex with her at his father’s house a few years earlier, the affidavit said.

The girl told police she informed six people that Armstrong had sex with her. Four of them remembered the girl describing the sex as nonconsensual, the affidavit said. One told police she interpreted what happened as consensual.

Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France seven times before he was stripped of those titles following revelations he used performance-enhancing drugs for much of his career.

Recommended Stories

  • Border Democrats like Cuellar hold key to Biden's U.S. immigration reform

    President Joe Biden's hopes of working with congressional Democrats to craft a legislative solution to the rising number of immigrant asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border will hang heavily on moderates like Texas Representative Henry Cuellar. Cuellar, one of the most conservative House Democrats, has not been shy about warning the new Biden administration that it is moving too fast in reversing some of former President Donald Trump's tough anti-immigration policies. Last month, about 168,000 migrants were picked up by border patrol agents between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, the highest monthly tally since March 2001.

  • LAPD arrest Black man while looking for white suspect, video shows

    Antone Austin and his girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz have a lawsuit stemming from the incident where they were both arrested. Body camera footage has been released in the May 2019 incident where two Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a Black man although they were in pursuit of a white suspect. ABC 6 reported Antone Austin was taking out his garbage at his Hollywood residence when he was approached and arrested by police officers.

  • DA will not prosecute Georgia lawmaker arrested as Kemp signed voting law

    Fulton County's district attorney said she will not prosecute the Georgia lawmaker who was arrested last month when she repeatedly knocked on the door to Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) office after he signed a GOP-sponsored law that would curb voting access in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.Flashback: State Rep. Park Cannon (D) was charged with two felonies after she knocked on Kemp's door as he celebrated the law's passage. Footage shows state patrol officers handcuffing the lawmaker and pulling her away from the scene.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: District Attorney Fani Willis told AJC she considers the case closed. "While some of Rep. Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges," Willis said.A Georgia State Patrol lieutenant told AJC he arrested Cannon after she refused to stop knocking because he worried about a possible repeat of the Capitol insurrection. But witnesses said there was no attempt to "breach" the office.Cannon said she does not want the charges to draw attention away from the law, calling it the "most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country," per AJC. Critics say the legislation disproportionately targets Black and Latino voters in Georgia, while Kemp has argued that it would lead to more secure elections. Go deeper: What's in the Georgia voting lawMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 7th man arrested in sex abuse case at youth detention center

    New Hampshire police arrested a seventh former youth detention center worker Thursday, a supervisor who is accused of responding to a bruised and crying teenager’s rape allegations by saying, “Look little fella, that just doesn’t happen.” Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, was charged with one count of rape a day after the arrest of six other former workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The Manchester facility, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been under investigation since July 2019, when two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s.

  • Georgia voting: Fact-checking claims about the new election law

    Democrats say it restricts voting rights, but Republicans disagree - so what does the new law do?

  • SC House passes hate crime bill with ease. Here’s why it got bipartisan support

    The bill now moves to the Senate, where there will be a tough battle ahead.

  • Italian-American groups sue city over Columbus Day cancellation

    Several Italian-American organizations announced a lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia and Mayor Jim Kenney over the canceling of Columbus Day as a city holiday.

  • Reese Witherspoon Has Officially Joined The Clean Beauty Movement

    The actress is the new face of Biossance.

  • U.S. government, states ask judge to deny Facebook's request to dismiss lawsuits

    The Federal Trade Commission and a big group of U.S. states asked a federal court on Wednesday to deny Facebook Inc's request to dismiss major antitrust lawsuits filed against the social media giant in December. The FTC, in its filing, said Facebook bought photo-sharing app Instagram because Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg believed it was "a large and viable competitor" and purchased the messaging app WhatsApp to neutralize a nascent threat. The FTC has asked the court to order Facebook to sell those assets.

  • Molina, Cardinals rally past Alcantara, Marlins 4-2

    Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off former batterymate Sandy Alcantara to cap a three-run rally in the sixth inning that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami Marlins 4-2 on Tuesday night. Dylan Carlson hit his second homer of the season for an insurance run in the ninth. Alcantara was traded by St. Louis in a package to Miami for Marcell Ozuna in December 2017, three months after making his major league debut with Molina behind the plate.

  • ICC readies pandemic backup plan for T20 World Cup

    Cricket's governing body has a plan B in case the coronavirus pandemic prevents India from staging the Twenty20 World Cup this year, but is still months from a final decision, its interim chief Geoff Allardice said Wednesday.

  • LSU faces second federal investigation into handling of sexual misconduct allegations

    The agency will examine LSU's handling of student complaints of sexual assault and harassment from the 2018-2019 academic year to present.

  • NRCC Uses Menacing Message About Trump To Push Republicans Into Repeat Donations

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's threatening note against unchecking a donation box was slammed as "downright totalitarian."

  • Netflix scores streaming rights to new top Sony films

    Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony's new films will exclusively stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. The agreement also gives Netflix a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.

  • Nike suspends deal with NFL quarterback Watson amid assault allegations

    Nike has suspended its endorsement deal with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid sexual assault allegations against the NFL star, the apparel manufacturer said Wednesday.

  • Elizabeth Perkins Dishes On Unforgettable Kiss With Then-Crush Tom Hanks

    A relationship never happened off-screen on the set of "Big" because of at least one very important reason.

  • The Bravest Man on Earth

    Vladimir Putin’s intended strategy to dispose of his most outspoken foe seems evident: slow-motion assassination. Russia’s hero for our time, Alexei Navalny, sits in Penal Colony No. 2 awaiting his fate, which is probably death by disease. Conditions are so bad in the prison, which is currently beset by a tuberculosis outbreak, that Putin can simply let the institution do his dirty work for him. Navalny is being tortured in his cell — guards wake him up eight times a night to deny him rest — and as he complains of a cough (though a high fever he cited earlier this week has subsided) he seems not to be getting platinum-club medical care. He has two herniated disks and is starting to lose feeling in his hands, according to his lawyers, citing an MRI scan. He has lost 30 pounds in the past three weeks. Navalny, 44, is the world’s greatest journalist (his exposé of what is thought to be Putin’s billion-dollar Black Sea palace, which is so ornate it would make a Romanov blush, was the scoop of the century). He is also our leading dissident (he tirelessly campaigns against the authoritarianism and corruption of the Putin regime) and a fantastically gifted entertainer. Picture a Borat who, instead of ridiculing easy targets at no risk of anything except possibly of spraining a wrist picking up all of the awards sent his way, actually rides out into the wilds to oppose one of the world’s most evil men, under constant threat of assassination. That’s the best way to understand how Navalny, going undercover posing as an agent of state security, managed to get on tape a phone interview with one of his own (failed) assassins. Navalny even got the would-be murderer to explain how he did it: by putting the lethal nerve agent Novichok in Navalny’s underwear when he was campaigning against Putinism in Siberia. Navalny then got on a flight (to Moscow) that was so long that the killers assumed Navalny would be dead by the time the plane landed, but instead the pilot made an emergency landing and called an ambulance. First aid extended Navalny’s life. His wife arranged for him to get first-world attention in a German hospital, but even so he spent five weeks in a coma. Lesson learned? No. As soon as Navalny woke up, he announced he would return to Russia and fight Putinism some more. Putin joked that he couldn’t possibly have ordered the hit because if he had, his spies would have finished the job (he laughed while he said this), and his regime announced that Navalny would be jailed if he came back. When Navalny did indeed return, this past January, the lawyer-turned-shareholder-activist-turned-unofficial-leader-of-the-opposition was immediately arrested at the airport. At his urging, Russians gathered in the street from coast to coast to protest the kleptocracy. Yet in his initial weeks in prison, Navalny continued to post jaunty updates on social media. He called his lodgings “our friendly concentration camp.” In recent days, his posts have taken a turn for the grim and he began a hunger strike last week. Courage of this sort simply isn’t seen in Russia. It isn’t seen anywhere. It is incomprehensible, perhaps more today than before. As our world gets safer and safer, genuine physical courage grows rarer and rarer. It has become common, in the United States at least, for prominent persons to claim the status of political martyrdom when suffering nothing other than rude criticism. To all who claim to be soldiers for truth, defenders of democracy, and devotees of human rights, the existence of Navalny and his woes ought to at least be instructive — and humbling. He is determined to oppose Putinism with everything he’s got. If it costs him his life, as it probably will, so be it. “I’m not going to be able to persuade everyone but I will persuade some people simply because I stand on the facts and the truth,” he told The New Yorker. Assuming Navalny’s life is about to be snuffed out by Putinism, it’s hard not also to feel a twinge of resentment and guilt about how little we in the West have done to draw attention to what is happening. Alexei Navalny ought to be the most famous person on the planet. There ought to be schools named after him from Seattle to Warsaw. The news shows ought to kick off every night with somber updates on his condition. World leaders ought to begin every press conference furiously demanding his release from prison. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Barbra Streisand ought to be hitting the talk-show circuit to plead his case. College students should be wearing T-shirts with his face on them. Taylor Swift should be toplining benefit concerts for his party, which is banned from participating in parliamentary elections. The Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys should be chock-a-block with tributes to him. And yet what happens as Navalny’s life gets crushed out of him? His plight barely registers in the West. We’re all so obsessed with our own nano-disputes that this gigantic historical figure somehow remains an unknown. Most of what little reporting comes to us in America about him is from Russia boffins, niche writers. He is such an obscure figure that the New York Times could run this headline less than three months ago: “Who is Aleksei Navalny?” Who indeed. A tennis player, maybe? Putin has been slightly knocked off guard by all of this; who could have expected the troublemaker actually to return to Russia, and how unruly might the protesters become should Navalny become a martyr? Unbudgeable Russian leaders — Putin just signed a law generously extended his own potential term as ruler until 2036, at which point his reign would be longer than Stalin’s by more than a decade — have been toppled in Russia before, and though Putin controls television and much else in the media, the Internet has proved to be powerful counterprogramming. Navalny’s YouTube videos have earned more than 100 million views, and he has millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter as well. Navalny already speaks of the assassination attempt as the time “when I died,” and he lives as though he cannot be destroyed. Should he somehow survive to walk out of that prison cell, he will become a mythic character on a plane with Mohandas Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Vaclav Havel, and Nelson Mandela. But Putin is aware of this possibility and disinclined to let it happen. It would be very much in character for him to cause Navalny’s death without making it too obvious. Meanwhile we in the West fret about whether it’s voter suppression to forbid interest groups to hand out water bottles at polling places.

  • Poor rains bring optimism African locust outbreak will fade

    The vehicles brake when the soldiers see the enemy: billions of invading desert locusts that have landed in a twitching swarm where a forested area meets farmland. The deployment of soldiers among the usual agriculture officials is a testament to the seriousness of the threat as East Africa's locust outbreak continues well into a second year. It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but the delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, though farmers still worry about their crops.

  • Grand prix pulled Ryan Bader away from heavyweight, but he has no plans to vacate title

    An interim Bellator heavyweight title? Ryan Bader sees it as a possibility.

  • DeMarcus Cousins has gone from All-Star to 10-day contract faster than any player ever

    By signing to a 10-day contract with the Clippers this season, DeMarcus Cousins made a bit of history in the process.