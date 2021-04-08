Lance Armstrong's son has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Texas, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Squire
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Armstrong mug shot
Luke Armstrong, 21, in a mugshot following his arrest Austin Police Department

  • Police have arrested and charged Lance Armstrong's son, Luke, with sexual assault.

  • Armstrong's lawyer denied the allegations and said his client had a consensual relationship with the accuser.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The son of cyclist Lance Armstrong was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Texas, according to KXAN in Austin.

According to a police affidavit obtained by KXAN, Luke David Armstrong, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in 2018 when Armstrong was 18 years old.

KXAN reported that the victim told police she asked Armstrong to pick her up from a party where she had been drinking. She couldn't remember what happened next but said she woke up on a couch at Armstrong's home and was being assaulted, according to the report.

In a statement to KXAN, Armstrong's attorney denied the allegations and said the two had an ongoing relationship.

"What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault. It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways," lawyer Randy Leavitt told the station. "These charges should not have been filed and certainly not three years later."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nursery camera catches home inspector pleasuring himself with Elmo doll, MI cops say

    “Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions.”

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.

  • Man horrifies TikTok after making ‘creepy’ discovery in new neighborhood: ‘I don’t think this is normal’

    A TikTok user is going viral after allegedly finding “hidden speakers” in his neighborhood — and viewers are very, very creeped out.

  • Iconic Tom Hanks comedic role was almost played by Robert De Niro

    According to Hanks’s co-star, the comedy would have been more like a horror film had De Niro taken the role.

  • Undercover Asian NYPD Officer Arrests Woman for Hate Crime After Blaming Salon Workers for COVID

    An undercover Asian officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a woman for hurling anti-Asian remarks at salon employees in Manhattan. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sharon Williams, was caught harassing Asian employees at a Chinatown nail salon by threatening them and blaming them for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS New York. Undercover NYPD makes first Hate Crime arrest in Chinatown.

  • ‘A Split Second Of Madness’: NY Teen Dies By Suicide After Cyberbully Used Pics To Blackmail Him For $3.5K, Family Says

    An upstate New York teen died by suicide last week after he was allegedly blackmailed with “personal” images on social media, according to his family. Riley Basford, 15, took his own life on March 30 in Postdam, New York after being “bombarded” with online threats, the Watertown Daily Times reported. Shortly before the teen's death, an unidentified social media user threatened to leak sensitive snapshots of Basford if he didn’t pay $3,500. The suspected scammer, who allegedly posed as Basford’s girlfriend online, later warned the teenager's “personal” pictures would be published on social media and shared with family and friends if he didn't complete the transaction. “I start crying when I think of the four minutes of sheer panic and pain my baby felt to make that decision and that someone out in the world doesn’t even care that they did that to him,” Riley’s mother, Mary Rodee, told the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s so sick and I want everyone to know.” Riley Basford Photo: GoFundMe Basford hadn’t appeared distressed on the morning of his death, according to his family. He went to the dentist, had braces put on, fed his family’s cows, and spent time with relatives. The threatening messages began around noon on March 30, his family said. Hours later, Basford died. “This came down to really a split second of madness in a young brain that couldn’t process the finality of the decision that he was making,” hos mother told WWNY-TV. “I want to figure out how this devil was able to prey on my child in such a short time.” Basford’s parents said their son went into an abrupt tailspin after seeing the sinister messages. “He couldn’t reason out what was happening to him and it was happening so fast,” Rodee told the Watertown Daily Times. “They put him into such a panic that he went out of his mind.” “They continued to bombard him and bombard him, and finally they broke him,” Riley’s father, Darren Basford, added. “He thought this was the only way out because he didn’t want to be embarrassed.” The family cautioned other parents to closely monitor their children’s social media accounts. “I want to get the message out to parents that there is no safe social media,” Darren Basford said. “You need to talk to your kids about all social media, know who they’re talking to and have the kids know who they’re talking to.” New York State Police confirmed they're investigating a number of other incidents in which teen victims were targeted online in similar catfishing schemes. "The suspect(s) locate teen victims on social media, friending or following the teens, then gaining their trust," Major Reuben A. Oliver said in a statement. "When trust is established, investigators say the suspects ask for photos and/or videos of the teen, usually provocative in nature. Once the videos are secured by these predators, they demand payment, sometimes thousands of dollars, or they threaten to release the images on social media." It's unclear if any of these other cases are connected to Basford's death. "At this point, we can't confirm they are linked," New York State Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman told Oxygen.com. "It is very early in the investigation. These types of investigations take time. This type of cyber deception has been going on for years. They come to the forefront when someone dies as a result. One suicide is too many." The cause and manner of Basford’s death hasn’t been released by officials. It’s unclear if a preliminary autopsy report has been completed. Authorities declined to disclose additional information on Basford’s death on Wednesday, citing the ongoing investigation. Basford was an aspiring environmental conservationist who adored snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping, and playing football, his family said. The young outdoorsman, whose hobbies also included collecting and boiling sap, had an “infectious smile,” according to a GoFundMe page organized by loved ones. On Monday, Basford’s family held a balloon release memorial in his memory. “The governor will hear my son’s name out of my mouth,” Rodee said. “The president will hear my son’s name out of my mouth. I will not go to my grave without honoring Riley every day of my life because he did not want to die.” “My son lived a wonderful life in this town,” Rodee also told WWNY-TV. “Full of so much love and support.” The online fundraiser has helped raise nearly $40,000 for Basford’s family in the wake of his sudden death. The family plans to set up a scholarship fund in his memory, WWNY-TV reported. Oxygen.com was unable to immediately reach Basford’s family on Wednesday. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • Master P Says DMX’s Hospitalization Could’ve Been Prevented, Suggests Hip-Hop Union to Better Support Artists

    DMX was hospitalized last week following a heart attack suspected to have been triggered by a drug overdose. Master P thinks it could’ve been prevented.

  • Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Came for the Kardashians on Insta

    I simply CANNOT with this comment 😭.

  • Wayne LaPierre says he didn't warn NRA before bankruptcy or disclose post–mass shooting 'security retreats' on luxury yacht

    National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre acknowledged in court Wednesday that he did not inform most of the NRA's board before he pushed the gun organization into bankruptcy protection in January. LaPierre also conceded he should have disclosed his several free trips on a 108-foot luxury yacht owned by David McKenzie, a Hollywood producer closely tied to four vendors the NRA paid $100 million in recent years, according to The Wall Street Journal. The NRA is facing off in bankruptcy court against New York Attorney General Letitia James and the gun group's largest creditor, estranged longtime advertising firm Ackerman McQueen. James filed a broad lawsuit against the NRA last summer, seeking its dissolution over alleged self-dealing by LaPierre and other top NRA executives, plus other financial malfeasance. New York and Ackerman McQueen are trying to block the NRA's Chapter 11 filing. The New York attorney general and the NRA both basically seem to agree that the NRA is financially solvent, and that it has filed for bankruptcy — pausing the New York lawsuit and other litigation — to avoid scrutiny from New York authorities. Whether the NRA can cloak itself in bankruptcy protection and reincorporate in Texas from New York, where it chartered as a nonprofit in 1871, will be up to Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas. Hale on Wednesday called this "the most important motion I've ever heard as a judge." LaPierre said in a deposition filed over the weekend that he and his family took refuge in the Bahamas, on McKenzie's yacht and at a resort the producer paid for, several times between 2013 and 2018 due to threats he received after mass shootings in Parlkand, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut. The yacht, Illusions, "was offered as a security retreat where we could be safe and feel safe," LaPierre said. "This was the one place that I hope could feel safe, where I remember getting there going, 'Thank God I'm safe, nobody can get me here.'" Under questioning, LaPierre said he neither paid to use the yacht nor reported it on financial disclosure forms, as required. He also conceded that his security director did not assess the security of the yacht or do background checks on its cook and other staff. LaPierre also cited security concerns when trying to have Ackerman McQueen buy him a $6 million mansion in a gated Dallas suburb in 2018 and when he treated his house for mosquitoes, The Washington Post reports. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Brooklyn Beckham Photographs 'Beautiful' Fiancée Nicola Peltz for Vogue Germany

    Nicola Peltz modeled Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2021 collection for the photo shoot

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after the AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke with The Daily Telegraph after her brother died from a blood clot that developed after he got the shot.

  • Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed five people and himself in South Carolina: AP

    One of the people he killed was a prominent doctor, who had treated him; he also killed two children, aged 9 and 5.

  • Police officers are testifying against Chauvin, but the 'blue wall of silence' still stands, former cops say

    Bucking the so-called blue wall of silence, many senior Minneapolis police officers have taken the stand in recent days to decry former Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd. But the testimony in Chauvin’s trial may not be the clean break from a deeply ingrained police mindset it appears to be.

  • Trump exploded at a staffer for telling him the wrong names of his golf partners, John Boehner says in his memoir

    Trump once flew into a rage at one of Boehner's staffers with "real anger," showing an explosive temper long before he became president, Boehner said.

  • 'We still feel the guilt:' Tyler Summitt, son of legendary coach, tries to move on from scandal

    Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.

  • Court delays execution of inmate who slipped through cracks

    The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday delayed the execution of a convicted killer whose case federal public defenders said slipped through the cracks of the legal system. Death row inmate David Martin, 36, had been scheduled to die May 26. Martin was sentenced to die in 2014 for fatally shooting 21-year-old Jeremy Cole during a robbery in northeastern Ohio two years earlier.

  • Body camera footage released of Black man arrested while taking out trash

    Antone Austin and his girlfriend spoke with “GMA” about the two Los Angeles police officers who approached to arrest him in May 2019.