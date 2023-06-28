Lance Bass and Joey Fatone have mini ‘N Sync reunion on ‘How I Met Your Father’

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone reunited this week on "How I Met Your Father."

The former 'N Sync members played themselves on the June 27 episode of the Hulu sitcom, appearing in a bank scene opposite Hilary Duff's character, Sophie, and Francia Raisa's character, Valentina.

"Oh, my God, it's 40% of 'N Sync," Sophie squeals upon seeing the former boy banders standing in a teller's line.

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone on How I Met Your Father. (Hulu)

"They still hang out together," she continues. "They still bank together. Oh, my God, if we go to more banks, do you think we can collect them all?"

Sophie and Valentina begin chatting with their throwback crushes, who quickly improvise a song about what a pair of "banking beauties" the two women are.

The singers end up inviting Sophie and Valentina, who are participating in a low-tech "phone-free challenge" with their friends, to a party at an old bologna factory.

The twist? Bass and Fatone leave before revealing where the old bologna factory is located. Without their phones, Sophie and Valentina have to go to great lengths, even stopping by a — gasp! — library to figure out how to find the party.

Bass and Fatone have participated in several reunions with fellow 'N Sync members Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez since the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002.

Bass, Fatone, Kirkpatrick and Chasez also reunited without Timberlake to perform alongside Ariana Grande during her 2019 Coachella set.

During an August 2022 appearance on the “Pod Meet World” podcast with “Boy Meets World” stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, Bass was asked if he knew of a singer who was capable of replacing Timberlake should 'N Sync decide to tour without him in the future.

"Oh, I know exactly who it would be,” Bass responded. “He’s really great with harmonies. A lot of people don’t know that he kind of came from — his college, he studied music and amazingly good harmonies: Darren Criss.”

Bass added that the former "Glee" star was also just a "great guy."

"He loves boy bands. He’s from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us," he said.

