4 Steps to Land the Very Best Rate on a 30-Year Mortgage

Mortgage interest rates this year have dropped to their lowest levels since the fall of 2016. Rates on 30-year fixed-rate home loans are more than a full percentage point below where they were last year at this time.
Those popular mortgages promise steady, affordable monthly payments with no surprises. The loan is a particularly good choice for homebuyers who think they may settle in their houses for a while.
Even during a time of low mortgage rates, it's smart to have a strategy to land the very best loan you can get.
These four tips can help you get the lowest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage.
1. Comparison-shop 'til you drop
Shoppers looking for the lowest interest rate have a lot of options today. Plenty of websites aggregate national rates and provide up-to-date information on terms and different aspects of mortgage loan offerings.
If you're a member of a credit union through your job, ask to see its current rates. Credit unions typically offer competitive rates, although the application process may be slower and the underwriting guidelines may be stricter.
If you’re not currently a member of a credit union, find a nonprofit credit union in your area that opens its membership to local residents.
Take a look at today's best mortgage rates where you live.
2. Punch up your credit score
A better credit score brings better mortgage rates.
So, take some steps to raise your score. Pay down debt, especially on credit cards. Don't open new credit cards, but don't close old ones either. Doing that will reduce your available credit — which could hurt your score.
Get your hands on your credit reports and make sure there are no errors that could be dragging down your credit score.
A 2012 study from the Federal Trade Commission found that 20% of U.S. consumers had errors on their credit reports that needed correcting.
3. Put more money on the table
Homebuyers who can make larger down payments tend to land lower 30-year mortgage rates.
If you're willing to put more skin in the game, a lender will see you as a better risk and reward you with a better rate.
As an added bonus, you won't be forced to buy private mortgage insurance, or PMI, if you can make a down payment of at least 20% of your home's purchase price.
Don't have that kind of down payment cash? If you're a first-time homebuyer, down payment assistance may be available in the form of a government grant or low-interest loan.
4. Pretend your loan has a shorter term
One smart interest-cutting strategy is to treat your 30-year home loan like a mortgage with a 15- or 20-year payback.
Use a loan calculator to see what your payment would be under a shorter-term scenario, then add the difference as a principal pay-down each month.
You'll still have the lower minimum payment of a 30-year mortgage but will have the control to pay more on your principal if you choose.
While this won't reduce your annual percentage rate, it will cut your effective interest rate, meaning you'll pay less interest over the life of the loan because you've steadily reduced your principal balance.