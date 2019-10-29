4 Steps to Land the Very Best Rate on a 30-Year Mortgage

Mortgage interest rates this year have dropped to their lowest levels since the fall of 2016. Rates on 30-year fixed-rate home loans are more than a full percentage point below where they were last year at this time.

Those popular mortgages promise steady, affordable monthly payments with no surprises. The loan is a particularly good choice for homebuyers who think they may settle in their houses for a while.

Even during a time of low mortgage rates, it's smart to have a strategy to land the very best loan you can get.

These four tips can help you get the lowest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage.

1. Comparison-shop 'til you drop

Cast a wide net to find a good rate.

Shoppers looking for the lowest interest rate have a lot of options today. Plenty of websites aggregate national rates and provide up-to-date information on terms and different aspects of mortgage loan offerings.

If you're a member of a credit union through your job, ask to see its current rates. Credit unions typically offer competitive rates, although the application process may be slower and the underwriting guidelines may be stricter.

If you’re not currently a member of a credit union, find a nonprofit credit union in your area that opens its membership to local residents.

2. Punch up your credit score

If that's you, you'll need to raise it to get a low mortgage rate.

A better credit score brings better mortgage rates.

So, take some steps to raise your score. Pay down debt, especially on credit cards. Don't open new credit cards, but don't close old ones either. Doing that will reduce your available credit — which could hurt your score.

Get your hands on your credit reports and make sure there are no errors that could be dragging down your credit score.

A 2012 study from the Federal Trade Commission found that 20% of U.S. consumers had errors on their credit reports that needed correcting.

3. Put more money on the table

A bigger down payment can get you a lower rate.

