Land Betterment Appoints Chris Hagler of Independence Point Advisors to Board of Directors

Chris Hagler, a seasoned ESG business executive, joins as an Independent Director as the Company continues to expand

FISHERS, Ind. --News Direct-- Land Betterment Corporation

Chris Hagler - Land Betterment Board of Directors

FISHERS, Ind., May 5, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Land Betterment Corporation (“Land Betterment” or the “Company”), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, today announced the appointment of Chris Hagler to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Chris brings more than 20 years of business expertise in the advancement of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) from the board level, throughout the organization and down to the bottom line. Chris recently joined Independence Point Advisors as a Partner and Head of ESG. Previously she was with EY (Ernst & Young) in Atlanta for over 10 years where she was the Executive Director & Southeast Leader in the Climate Change and Sustainability Services Practice. She holds a Master of Science in the Management of Technology from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo.

Kirk Taylor, President of Land Betterment commented, “We are thrilled to have Chris, one of our earliest and biggest supporters, join Land Betterment’s Board of Directors. Her commitment to making the world a better place aligns perfectly with Land Betterment’s mission to foster positive impact and create community development and job creation by upcycling previously abandoned lands. She is a passionate advocate for a just and more sustainable world with the business skills and experience to further meaningful change.”

“I am really excited to join Land Betterment’s Board of Directors and assist the Company to continue to execute on its goals. Right now, there is so much positive momentum at Land Betterment to include the launch of Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) as well as the rapid expansion of both ekō Solutions and Betterment Harvests business pillars. I am looking forward to working with the Company and the board where I can share my experience helping companies to create integrated strategies to drive positive impact, create business opportunities and reduce risk,” said Chris Hagler.

Story continues

About Independence Point AdvisorsIndependence Point Advisors (“IPA”) is a women-owned investment bank and advisory firm that was founded on the belief that today’s clients have a diversity of opportunities and challenges that require a diversity of talent to navigate. Through a strategic alliance with Lazard, IPA has created an unrivaled combination of diverse perspectives and experience with Lazard’s preeminent brand in strategic advisory. IPA intends to have a women-owned broker dealer with best-in-class equity and debt capital markets talent. IPA has also formed a team of experts at the intersection of global risk, geostrategy, cyber security, ESG, human capital and board diversity – top of mind issues facing corporate leaders today. For more information about IPA, please visit www.independencepoint.com

About Land Betterment CorporationLand Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contacts:Mark LaVerghetta317.537.0492 ext. 0Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Financeinfo@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman207.205.0790Stakeholder Engagement Directorinfo@landbetterment.com

Source: Land Betterment Corporation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/land-betterment-appoints-chris-hagler-of-independence-point-advisors-to-board-of-directors-872115111