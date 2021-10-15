Update on Land Betterment's LBX Positive Cryptocurrency

FISHERS, Ind. --News Direct-- Land Betterment Corporation

FISHERS, Ind. October 15, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Land Betterment Corporation (“Land Betterment” or the “Company”), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, shares updates on its soon to be launched Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) Cryptocurrency.

How does the LBX program work to create an established market? Its relatively simple.

The LBX Token is an ERC-20 token written off the Ethereum framework that flips the narrative on how to incentivize the cleanup of abandon environmental liabilities.

LBX operates in a very similar structure to Bitcoin .

Initially 20 million tokens will be outstanding at a cost of $250 per token .

The only way new LBX Tokens will be issued is through its token issuance process, which is based on successfully achieving approved, audited and verified environmental cleanup of operating or shut down/abandon properties that were impacted by the fossil fuel industry.

An LBX Token is issued once the Sponsor completes the work.

The LBX Token will traded on the exchange(s) that we select to commence trading.

Beyond the initial 20 million tokens available to be traded, the liquidity and market value will be expanded by the new tokens being issued through the token issuance process .

Similar to Bitcoin, there is a finite amount of LBX that will ever be issued (80 million in total).

As the program progresses over time, harder projects will be completed reducing the speed of new issuances which should result in the market value increasing to incentivize such work to be completed in the future and basic supply demand of token availability.

Mark Jensen, Executive Chairman of Land Betterment Corporation commented, “The momentum is building and the LBX application process will be kicking off shortly, which will soon be followed by LBX selecting its initial exchange to list its tokens. Ultimately, we will discover what the environment is truly worth to the world once LBX tokens begin trading in the open market.”

To learn more or apply for LBX Tokens, visit: https://lbxtoken.com/

About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)

Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable livable wage jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is completed. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for the restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

