Land on the blockchain: How countries are solving ownership disputes using DLT





The World Bank estimates that fewer than 30 percent of the world’s population has the official title to their land. In Zambia, for instance, getting the deed for your home could change your life. The value of your house increases tenfold, and you become eligible for government welfare services and bank loans. Buying a home via blockchain

But the process is expensive, laborious, and occasionally corrupt. There are more than 500,000 land records in the Zambian land administration, but only 176,000 of these records are complete. And, with the government issuing an average of just seven thousand land titles a year for the past decade, it’d take the government dozens of years to get its act straight.

That all changed when the government started experimenting with registering land titles on blockchain in late 2018.

Medici Land Governance, a public benefit corporation who’s partnered with the Zambian government, was able to collect full property records for 56,000 title holders in under three months, smashing the 7,000 a year average. And unlike conventional deeds, new deeds issued via blockchain are tamperproof, meaning they can’t be edited or altered.

A better way

Zambia isn’t alone in experimenting with blockchain technology as a means to record real estate titles and deeds: governments and NGOs all over the world are resolving ownership disputes by uploading land registry titles onto blockchains, making it easier for citizens to keep track of who owns what, and giving them improved control over their assets.

Developed countries are leading the charge. The Georgian government’s land-registry system hopes to make it possible to buy a house in ten seconds, rather than a couple of months, and the British government has created a system to automate land-registry titles and improve the transparency of data.

Success in developed countries could make an even bigger impact in the developing world, where land rights are manipulated, often to make way for construction projects, such as dams or gold mines. “People can be killed,” says Karol Boudreaux, Chief Program Officer at Landesa, a non-profit that works with governments to secure land rights.

Blockchain would make it easier to prove ownership, which could counteract much of the violent displacement that occurs when land titles go missing.

Decrypt spoke to governments, lawyers and NGO leaders, to find out whether blockchain could help secure land rights. And we found that, in conjunction with other emerging technologies, blockchain is already making a huge difference.

Mapping the problem

Traditionally, NGOs helped governments with updated computer software, such as GIS mapping systems. But costly government services in many countries means that land titles are corrupt, and a lack of professionally certified surveyors means that land parcels aren’t demarcated properly.

Without the right land title, “you’re more likely to be forcibly evicted, and less likely to be properly compensated. This lack of property documentation and recognition of rights drives violent conflict all around the world. It’s critically important,” Boudreaux tells Decrypt.

“There are still digital divides, which can be particularly challenging for women,” Boudreaux added. “Women may or may not be listed as spouses of partners on land documents. Even if land documents exist, they are often out of date.”