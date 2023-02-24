Land Borders Closed, Banks Shut Ahead of Nigerian Elections
(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria ordered its land borders shut ahead of presidential elections on Saturday in Africa’s biggest democracy.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch
China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, Allies
Jerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job Market
Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back Home
The borders will be closed for 24 hours starting at midnight on Saturday, the Nigerian Immigration Service said in an emailed statement. The tradition of closing borders dates back to the return of democracy in 1999 and is aimed at preventing non-Nigerians from crossing through the country’s porous borders to vote.
Africa’s Biggest Economy Crumbles as Voters Pick New President
Similarly, banks — under pressure amid a widespread cash shortage — are operating for a half day on Friday to enable staff to get home early ahead of voting day. That is likely to leave many Nigerians scrambling for cash over the election weekend.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
After Multibillion-Dollar Fintech Binge, Wall Street Has a Writedown Hangover
Germ-Zapping Lasers Help Cut Down on Infections After Surgery
With Human Metalworkers Hard to Come By, Robotic Blacksmiths Step Up
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.