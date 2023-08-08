Land Cruiser Makes a Comeback: Toyota’s Retro Revival

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This relaunch reinforces the Land Cruiser's enduring legacy—a perfect blend of the past and present.

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser is marking its return, boasting a brand-new retro design, just three years after its North American discontinuation. This comeback underlines a growing trend of melding contemporary technology with vintage aesthetics in vehicles, especially in the SUV segment.

Toyota's decision is in tandem with a rising demand for SUVs that reflect classic truck aesthetics. A notable example is Ford's recent relaunch of the Bronco in 2021, aimed at tapping into the renewed fascination with vintage brands. The Land Cruiser, with its enduring legacy, is no different.

Interestingly, the latest iteration of the Land Cruiser presents a more compact version than its 2021 model, which bore a close resemblance to the luxurious Lexus LX. Previously priced at a hefty starting figure above $80,000, the revamped Land Cruiser is projected to start at a more affordable $55,000. This price shift indicates Toyota's intent to take the vehicle back to its original persona—a rugged adventurer rather than a sophisticated city traveler. The car is slated for release in the U.S. by spring 2024.

For enthusiasts eager to embrace the authentic Land Cruiser spirit, Toyota is set to release the 'Land Cruiser 1958 Edition'. This special edition pays homage to the year the SUV was first introduced in the U.S., and will feature traditional design elements such as round headlights. Additionally, a limited series of 5,000 'First Edition' models, showcasing a two-tone paint job and enhanced off-road gear, will hit the market.

While the 2024 Land Cruiser may exude a vintage vibe, under the hood, it's all modern. The SUV will be equipped with a hybrid system, combining a 2.4-liter gas engine and an electric motor, delivering an impressive 326 horsepower. Toyota's commitment to hybrids remains unwavering, even as they venture into producing more fully electric vehicles, emphasizing their role in carbon emission reductions.

The Land Cruiser's rich history traces back to its initial development during the Korean War era, designed to accompany the renowned Jeeps. Although the early model wasn’t an instant hit, by 1960, with improved features and a robust dealer network, the Series 40 Land Cruiser became a bestseller, solidifying its reputation in the American market.

Land Cruisers hold a special place worldwide, particularly in regions with challenging terrains. Their durability and reliability have made them a staple in such areas. For many, the Land Cruiser is more than just a vehicle; it's a dependable partner in daily life, ensuring safe commutes in the most challenging conditions.

Over the years, the early Land Cruiser models have grown significantly in the collector's market. Classic Land Cruisers were among the pioneering SUVs to appreciate in value, with some models fetching over $100,000 between 2010 and 2015.

