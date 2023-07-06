New Land Cruiser Teaser All But Confirms Lexus GX Bones

Toyota

After a two-year hiatus, the Toyota Land Cruiser is returning to the United States market. The company just released the truck's first teaser image, adding fuel to the rumor that the reborn 'Cruiser bound for America will be based on the new Lexus GX rather than the 300-Series Land Cruiser sold in the rest of the world.

Toyota and Lexus

A teaser image released by Toyota on Thursday shows two silhouettes, one of the original FJ-series Land Cruiser and another of the yet-to-be-revealed model. Going by the profile alone, we can draw a list of similarities between the 2024 Lexus GX, known by the rest of the world, traditionally, as the Land Cruiser Prado. The belt line, rear end, taillight shape, bumper shape, and exhaust exit all line up perfectly.

We first heard about this rumor in early June, right before the new GX was released. Timing-wise, it all lines up perfectly. This teaser images all but confirms what's been suggested for the past month, meaning the only way purists will be able to own a "real" Land Cruiser in the U.S. is by way of Lexus's flagship LX600, which shares its bones with the 300-Series.

Considering the 2024 Lexus GX's specs, we expect the Toyota version to be plenty capable for most people. The boxy shape gives us hope it might look good, too. Rather than just wallow in sadness knowing we won't get the big-boy 'Cruiser, we're choosing to rejoice in the fact we're getting anything at all.

You Might Also Like