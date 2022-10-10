Land mafia, an affair, a fainting juror: Catch up on first week of Gurpreet Singh's trial

HAMILTON, Ohio – Gurpreet Singh is accused of murdering his wife and three relatives on a Sunday night in April 2019.

Jury selected

During jury selection, Judge J. Gregory Howard told potential jurors that they would see graphic photos during the trial. Potential jurors were also asked how they feel about law enforcement and immigrants.

The 12 jurors and four alternates selected are not being sequestered during the trial.

Trip to the murder site

The jury first went to West Chester to see the apartment complex where the murders took place.

Judge Howard told them that nothing they see outside of the courtroom is evidence, but the viewing would help them understand the evidence they see in court.

The jury walked around the outside of the apartment and the grounds of the complex, including the lake behind the family's apartment where the gun used for the murders was found.

Four people killed at West Chester apartment

There were four people killed at the West Chester apartment on April 28, 2019:

Shalinderjit Kaur, 39, Singh's wife.

Parmjit Kaur, 62, Singh's mother-in-law.

Amarjit Kaur, 58, Singh's wife's aunt.

Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59, Singh's father-in-law.

What the prosecution said in opening statements

The prosecuting attorneys argue that Singh had strained relationships with his wife and his father-in-law.

In the state’s opening statement, Prosecutor Jon Marshall said Singh lied to police and that his marriage and his relationship with his father-in-law were strained.

Both Marshall and Charles M. Rittgers, one of Singh's defense attorneys, said Singh had affair with a woman living in Indianapolis. He gave her a car and $20,000 for a down payment on a house. She is expected to testify.

Marshall said Singh made a plan to kill his family and executed it that night in April 2019. He said location data from Singh's cell phone and car navigation system show that he arrived at the apartment around 9:11 p.m. that night and called 911 about 30 minutes later.

What the defense said in opening statements

Singh's defense attorneys argue that the murders were probably committed by more than one person.

Rittgers said Singh ran out of the apartment because he was chased by a man with a baseball bat. Rittgers said Singh called 911 after returning to the apartment and seeing his family members bleeding on the floor.

Rittgers also laid out alternative suspects and evidence related to blood spatter patterns and gunshot residue in his opening statement.

Rittgers mentioned two men he said are involved with the land mafia in India. He said Kuldeep Singh Sekhon was listed as a suspect in the murders in an FBI report and left the U.S. because he is wanted by the FBI and Interpol.

Rittgers said Shahbaz Singh Nagra. Sekhon's business partner was known to be in Cincinnati at the time of the murders. Sekhon and Nagra owed Pannag, Singh’s father-in-law, $1.55 million in U.S. currency for property he sold them in 2011 while he was living in India.

Rittgers said Singh did not plan to kill his family but planned to move the family to Indianapolis. He purchased a house in the same neighborhood in which the woman he was having an affair with lived.

What have witnesses said?

The jury heard from four of the prosecution’s witnesses during the first week.

Michael Bruce: The first was Michael Bruce, a sergeant with the West Chester Police Department. Bruce was one of the first officers on the scene and testified about finding the victims. The jury viewed some of his body cam footage from that night that showed him jogging up to the apartment, entering and finding the victims and speaking with Singh.

Karen Looman: The jury also heard from Dr. Karen Looman, a forensic pathologist who works as the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County.

Looman performed the autopsies on the four victims. She described the injuries she found on each victim and the position their bodies were in when they were found.

Looman pointed out wounds to the jury on a diagram she made during the autopsies, including where bullets entered and exited the bodies. Prosecutor Jon Marshall presented the diagram and photos of the bodies to the jury.

Looman said Pannag suffered six gunshot wounds. Parmjit Kaur suffered five. Shalinderjit Kaur had three and Amarjit Kaur had two.

Defense attorney Neil Schuett asked Looman if she can tell why someone shot a person or who shot a person in her forensic examination. She said she could not tell why a person was shot or who shot them.

Eric Couch: West Chester Police Sergeant Eric Couch also testified. Couch processed the crime scene by taking photos and marking and collecting evidence.

The jury saw photos of bloody prints from both bare feet and shoes or boots outside the apartment. Couch walked them through photos he took of the apartment.

Parmjit Kaur was lying just inside the front door. Amarjit Kaur was lying in front of the couch in the living room. Shalinderjit Kaur was lying on her back in the kitchen with her arm up over her face. Blood and shell casings were on the ground close to all three women.

Pannag was on his side in bed in one of the apartment’s three bedrooms. His arms were tucked close to his face and blood soaked the bed linens.

Couch showed the jury shell casings, boots and cell phones collected from the apartment.

John Marconi: The state’s next witness was John Marconi, a police officer with the Mason Police Department. He was a West Chester police officer when he responded to the 911 call.

Marconi said he saw Singh when he responded to the 911 call. He said Singh’s clothes and hands were covered in blood. Marconi said Singh was not wearing shoes and his socks were soaked in blood.

The jury saw Marconi’s bodycam footage from that night.

Singh was crying in the footage. “Please help them,” he asked police repeatedly.

Juror faints during testimony

One of the jurors passed out when photos of Parmjit Kaur's head wounds was presented.

The trial was delayed for about 20 minutes as Hamilton paramedics checked the juror’s vitals. After a discussion in the judge’s chambers, Judge Howard said the juror believed they can continue with the trial.

What’s coming this week?

Prosecutors have more witnesses on their list, including officers from police departments that responded to the scene, specialists with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI special agents.

The defense plans to call a number of eyewitnesses, including people who saw men running away from the apartment who were wearing clothing different from what Singh was wearing that night.

Singh is also on the list of potential witnesses the defense attorneys read during jury selection.

Singh’s trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Judge Howard said the trial is expected to last another two weeks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Gurpreet Singh trial: Arguments and witnesses from the first week