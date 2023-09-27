Land Rover Classic Introduces OEM Upgrades For The Vintage Defender

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Classic owners can spruce up their Land Rovers.

Land Rover Classic is breathing new life into vintage Defender models by introducing a suite of OEM-quality parts and accessories. Revealed at the prestigious Goodwood Revival, these newly launched enhancements are designed to meet the growing demand from classic Defender enthusiasts, aiming to elevate both the aesthetics and capabilities of these iconic vehicles.

The “Expedition Camper” by Land Rover Classic is one of the notable highlights, showcasing a range of new products designed to transform the Classic Defender into an indispensable companion for overland adventures. This variant integrates a custom interior conversion by The Ply Guys, official exterior enhancements, and a new roof tent by TentBox. Other updates include LED headlamps, sidesteps, Black Sawtooth wheels with black centre caps, and a comprehensive Black exterior pack, featuring a grille, headlight surrounds, metal heritage badging, and a Black bolt kit.

A 110 Hard Top model was also displayed at the Goodwood Revival, emphasizing Land Rover Classic’s commitment to personalization and luxury. It features a Black Exterior Pack, 18-inch diamond-cut Sawtooth alloy wheels, LED lights, and an Expedition roof rack and ladder, delivering a premium touch with a leather steering wheel and a 60th Anniversary edition SVX alloy gear knob and transfer box knob.

In contrast, a 90 Station Wagon displayed a heritage-inspired appearance with bright silver finishes, including the Silver Exterior Pack and silver-painted 16-inch Wolf steel wheels. It also features contemporary LED rear lights and a Rubber space liner, augmenting the model’s practicality and protective features.

Additionally, the showcase included two Defender Trophy Support Trucks, purpose-built to assist in Classic Land Rover Trophy I and Trophy II client events. These trucks are equipped with parts designed to elevate the capabilities and aesthetics of classic Defender models, now made available to a wider range of customers.

Land Rover Classic, as the official heritage division of Land Rover, is not just offering high-quality parts and accessories but is also providing limited-edition luxury classic vehicles and curated experiences for enthusiasts. The Goodwood display featured five distinguished vehicles, each representing the enduring legacy and timeless appeal of the Classic Defender.

This initiative invites aficionados to infuse modern elegance and advanced capabilities into their treasured vehicles, all while maintaining the essence of their historical charm. With each model offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation, choosing one becomes a reflection of personal preference in embracing the harmonious blend of the past and the present.

