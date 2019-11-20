Land Rover Defender 90 will start 'around $50,000'

Not long after Land Rover launched the new Defender, the automaker's site posted the configurator for the 110 model with detailed pricing for trims and accessories. The 110 version goes on sale next spring, starting at $49,000 before destination, $50,925 after. The range of smaller 90 models hits dealerships in fall of 2020, "priced around $50,000" according to Land Rover. We're curious to find out if Land Rover's sand-bagging about the price with a generous use of the word "around," and MSRP will come at $46,000 or thereabouts. If not, we look forward to finding out what the two-door 90 has going for it to command roughly the same premium as the larger, four-door 110 version. Jeep, for example, puts about $3,700 between MSRPs for the two-door and four-door Wranglers.

Our interest is piqued by the Land Rover figures because the Defender 90 First Edition will start at $65,100, a price that's $3,550 below the Defender 110 First Edition. If we applied the same $18,750 spread between standard Defender 110 and 110 First Edition cost to the 90, we're at $46,350 for a standard 90 series. Land Rover didn't provide details on the 90 First Edition, but if it follows the template of the 110, it will bundle extra gear like Configurable Terrain Response 2, premium LED headlights with auto high-beam assist, fog lights, a black contrast roof and larger wheels.

The engine and trim lineup is likely to mimic the 110 in the United States. For engines, that means a P300 with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and a P400 with a 3.0-liter V6 with 395 hp and 406 lb-ft into the engine bay. Trim steps should start at S and run through SE, HSE and top-flight X.

Most of us will have a year to wait to find out for certain. Anyone eager for scoops beforehand will want tickets to Land Rover's 4xFAR concert event in California's Coachella Valley January 18-19, 2020. The automaker calls it "a live music festival combining award-winning musical performances with lifestyle, culinary and adventure experiences," and there'll be Defenders there to take visitors on a prepared off-road course. Ticket prices range from $185 plus fees for general admission to $6,500 for access to a private palapa for those who like to play dirty with big faces.