The Perfect Land Rover Discovery Is For Sale With Morris Leslie

Land Rover’s second-generation Discovery is largely ignored by those seeking a classic 4x4. Here’s why it’s the perfect blend of heritage and usability

The first-generation Land Rover Discovery broke new ground when it first hit tarmac in 1989. Based on the well-proven underpinnings of Spen King’s Range Rover Classic, the Solihull new boy offered outstanding off-road capability and handsome on-road manners; without compromising comfort or practicality.

Some bemoaned that Land Rover’s fresh addition to their showroom lacked the vagabond nobility and charisma of its plush brethren, yet they missed the point. Aimed at a younger, sportier demographic, the Discovery never intended to wage ‘luxury’ war.

Instead, it allowed Britain to combat the worrying influx of Japanese competition. The Suzuki Vitara, Nissan Patrol and Toyota 4Runner now cowered by the hedgerow as Land Rover’s new creation prowled the streets.

Initially available in only three-door form, the Discovery sold in record numbers and allowed the Range Rover to progress upmarket into more expensive, and more profitable, market segments.



Except, something was forever looming at the back of Land Rover’s mind. The 4x4 arcade was booming and, to survive, the humble Discovery was going to require fine-tuning and a dollop of extra finesse. For an encroaching millennium, Land Rover threw everything they had at the development team to stay ahead of the market. The result was spectacular.

To the untrained eye, spotting the difference between a late Discovery 1 and a second-generation model is a tough game to play. Rear light clusters punctuate the D-pillar, those besotted British Leyland door handles have been deleted and stance boasts flush-fitting glass; but otherwise, it’s all as before. Well, except for under the bonnet…



The choices remained steadfast for power within the brochures – a thrifty turbo diesel or hefty petrol V8. Normally, car enthusiasts would head straight for eight cylinders, yet Land Rover had an ace card to play. The new Td5 diesel unit was, quite frankly, revolutionary.

Whereas before a diesel alternative was cantankerous and slow, the new Td5 was smooth and punchy. The V8 boasted an expansive torque curve with 181bhp to utalize, but the Td5 wasn’t far behind. Only 3.5 seconds separated the two powerplants during a 0-60mph dash, yet the diesel unit squeezed an extra 12mpg from proceedings and proved far more reliable.



On-road handling was also improved for slicing through B-road undulations with utmost confidence, but the real enhancements lurked beneath the body. With a plethora of new technology, the Discovery II was practically unstoppable in the right hands.

