Land Rover driver at Prince Philip's funeral spent week ensuring he could drive at correct speed

Christopher Hope
·6 min read
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The Royal Family walk behind Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh&#39;s coffin, carried by a Land rover hearse, in a procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images) - Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The servicemen in charge of the specially modified Land Rover carrying the body of the Duke of Edinburgh spent the past week making sure they could drive “at the correct speed”.

And, no wonder, as leading the vehicle on its way to the steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on foot were the most senior members of the Armed Forces and the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Corporal Louis Murray was behind the wheel, with Corporal Craig French, as Land Rover Commander for the Royal Hearse, both 29 years old, alongside him.

The two staff instructors from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers had been picked “on a coin-toss” from a group of four who had been training for the purpose and were described by officials as a “trusted pair of hands”.

Cpl French said it was his job to “ensure that the driver puts the vehicle in the right place at the right time and whether to speed up or slow down.”

“We have done a lot of practice over the last few days and you get to feel what the correct speed is, and we know what pace we have to be at. It’s now like second nature.

“There are also a couple of difficult sections on the route and on either side, there are people accompanying the hearse, so it is important to keep a safe distance.”

Cpl Murray added: “It is a great privilege and a once-in-lifetime thing to do. I’m very proud and I think my family will be very proud too.”

The Land Rover was waiting in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle just before 2.45pm as the Duke’s coffin was placed onto its elongated back by a Bearer Party, comprising eight members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion, the Grenadier Guards.

The Bearer Party (whose members have not been named because of their sensitive role) was commanded by Lieutenant Alec Heywood, whose grandfather Brigadier Tony Heywood served at the funeral of George VI and the Queen's coronation.

Led by the Band of the Grenadier Guards – of which the Duke was Colonel for 42 years – playing a funeral march, with its distinctive red and white drums wrapped in black material, the procession set off on its eight-minute journey to St George's Chapel.

Forty yards behind the Band were six Service Chiefs, including General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Anthony Radakin, the First Sea Lord, and General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of the General Staff.

Following them was the Duke’s coffin – draped in his standard – on the Land Rover, flanked by Pall Bearers drawn from the Royal Marines, The Rifles, the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, the Queen’s Royal Hussars and the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Twenty yards behind the Land Rover and dressed in black were the Duke’s four children: the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Then came the Duke’s grandchildren – the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Philips and the Duke of Sussex, as well as Lord Snowdon and Sir Tim Lawrence, followed by members of the Duke’s household and the Queen, in the State Bentley.

The procession continued at a stately 4mph through the Quadrangle, lined by the Household Cavalry and the Foot Guards and with representatives of detachments from units with a special relationship to the Duke, including HMS Magpie, HMS Collingwood, HMS Sultan and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary on the grass.

Picture 255454185 09/04/2021 at 13:24 Owner : PA File photo dated 01/05/51 of The Duke of Edinburgh as Commander of the Frigate HMS Magpie in 1951. Philip joined the Navy after leaving school and in May 1939 enrolled at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, where he was singled out as best cadet. He rose rapidly through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion, but his life was to take a very different course. The duke&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s flourishing naval career came to a premature end in 1951. Philip stepped down from his active role in the forces to fulfil his duty as consort. Issue date: Friday April 4, 2021. PA Photo. Had the Duke of Edinburgh not become the Queen&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s husband, some believe he would have been First Sea Lord &#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x00201c; the professional head of the Royal Navy. See PA story ROYAL Philip Navy.&#xa0; - PA Wire
The route was lined by representatives from 20 service detachments with links to the Duke including the Royal Navy, Household Cavalry, Welsh Guards, Royal Gurkha Rifles and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary stood ramrod straight and with flags lowered, as the Land Rover drove past.

As the procession continued on its journey, the band played Beethoven’s Funeral March Numbers 1 and 3. The only other sounds were from the guns of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, which were fired every minute from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and the mournful tolling of the Curfew Tower Bell.

The procession arrived at the West Steps of St George’s Chapel at 2.53pm when the Duke’s coffin was received by a Guard of Honour of the Rifles and a Royal Navy Piping Party.

Watched by members of the Royal Family, and saluted by the Service chiefs, the Duke’s coffin was carried up the steps by a Bearer Party of eight Royal Marines before pausing for a minute’s silence and then disappearing from view into the chapel.

In all, more than 730 members of the Armed Forces had taken part in the ceremony.

Speaking just before the ceremony, Gen Carter said: “There won't be a service man or service woman on parade today who won't have their chest swelling with pride.

"We all have a huge regard for him. We have a huge regard for his wartime record and the care that he showed for veterans and for those still serving. It'll be a sombre moment for us, but it will also be a celebratory moment, I think, because it was a special life and a life that was well-lived."

  • Archbishop of Canterbury: Royal Family can't say goodbye in the way they hoped but Britons unite in grief

    The Royals have not been able to "say goodbye in the way they'd hope or planned" like millions this year, the Archbishop of Canterbury has lamented. The Most Rev Justin Welby, who will deliver a blessing at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, said members of the Royal Family were united in grief with Britons who had lost their loved-ones during the pandemic. He praised the household for sticking to the Covid-19 social restrictions and said this means it "represents all funerals" in the last year - which have been characterised by the "burden" of not being able to have ideal send-offs for relatives. "My first thought when I heard the news was for the family," he said. "This is like every other funeral and distinct from every other funeral. It's like every other funeral because the family is the family is the family. But it's distinct because they're having to bear this loss and sorrow in the glare of goodness knows how many people watching them around the world. "The Royal Family has behaved superbly, they've just kept to the rules. That means that they're going through what between six and eight million other people have gone through in this country alone over the last year - not really being able to say goodbye in the way they'd hoped or planned. And that's an extra burden. "But as people around the world watch them tomorrow, I think they can identify with this and feel that here is a funeral that represents all funerals in a wonderful way."

  • How Prince Philip’s personal touches showed Royal family the way through their grief

    It was one last act for the Queen he had supported for a lifetime. As she sat alone in her grief, the Queen could rely upon the reassuring hand of her husband one final time, as he led his family through their most difficult goodbye. The Duke of Edinburgh’s meticulous planning ensured his wife, children and grandchildren could pay their respects in the most fitting of ways, with military precision, poignant ceremony and lighter touches to bring a small smile through their sadness.

  • Why the Queen chose loyal lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey for her loneliest journey

    It was her loneliest journey – but she was not alone. In her darkest day on public duty, the Queen had her loyal lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey by her side. The monarch and Lady Susan, carried in the State Bentley for the short journey from the Sovereign's Entrance of Windsor Castle to the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, travelled in companionable silence. In quiet contemplation, the two women faced the cameras and the watching world with dignified calm. The Queen had personally asked Lady Susan to join her for the journey as she prepared to say farewell to her husband of 73 years. One of a close inner circle of ladies-in-waiting, Lady Susan has been by the Queen's side since the birth of Prince Andrew, when she joined the royal household to help answer a flood of letters. Known affectionately as "Number One Head Girl" in an office once likened to the cheery atmosphere of a girls' school common room, she has been described as one of the key trusted figures helping the Queen in her later life.

  • Photos of the funeral of Prince Philip at England's Windsor Castle

    Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, was laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in tradition.

  • Duchess of Cambridge acts as peacemaker as Princes Harry and William share private chat

    Brought together under the saddest of circumstances, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put on a show of unity at their beloved grandfather’s funeral. Reconciled for the first time in more than a year – and seen together in public for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey – the estranged brothers chatted together following the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel. Although they did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, they made a point of seeking each other out after the 50-minute service and walked back to Windsor Castle side by side. It came after Prince Harry appeared to look up at his surroundings during the funeral procession, seemingly aware of the pomp and pageantry he has left behind.

  • Queen shares favourite unseen photograph of Prince Philip

    The Queen has shared one of her favourite photographs of herself relaxing with the Duke of Edinburgh, her beloved husband of 73 years. The image depicts the couple in a rare private moment, off duty, relaxed and enjoying each other's company in one of their favourite beauty spots atop the Coyles of Muick on the Balmoral estate. The candid snap was taken by the Countess of Wessex in 2003. The couple, smiling broadly at the camera, are clearly enjoying a break amid the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands. The Duke, lying back on a rug, is propping himself up on his left elbow, his hat jauntily placed on his right knee. The Queen, dressed in a tartan skirt, blouse and cardigan accessorised with a string of pearls, is also sitting on a rug. It is thought the picture was taken during the couple's traditional summer break at the Queen's nearby private estate of Balmoral.

  • Dining room table Prince Philip was born on now used in City boardroom

    A dining room table on which Prince Philip was said to have been born is now used in a City boardroom - and the Duke was once even invited to have lunch around it. The Duke’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was said to have delivered the future consort to the British monarchy on the table at a villa in Corfu in 1921. Its unlikely journey across the continent began in 1932, when the Greek royal family asked the British consul in Greece to sell their furniture from their summer villa. The Duke had left Greece with his family ten years earlier after King Constantine, his uncle, was forced to abdicate and his father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, was banished from the country by a revolutionary court. John Vaughan-Russell, the British consul at the time, is believed to have taken possession of the dining room furniture for around 28,000 drachma and moved it to the consulate in Patras, before it later went into storage. There it remained until 1977, when Mr Vaughan-Russell’s son, who was working in Hong Kong at Jardine Matheson, the trading company, asked a friend if he wanted to buy it. “My father always used to say that Prince Philip was born on this table,” Mr Vaughan-Russell was said to have told the friend, a director at the shipbrokers Howe Robinson. The company duly bought the large dining room table - along with 12 chairs, a sideboard, a carving table and the original receipts - only to discover it was too big to fit in their office.

  • No uniforms, but Royal family show military ties with medals at Prince Philip's funeral

    They may not have been wearing uniform, but the Royal family's military ties were plain to see in the medals they wore to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday. The Queen decreed that the men should wear morning suits with black ties and the women day dresses amid concerns that the Duke of Sussex could have ended up being the only senior royal not in uniform after relinquishing his royal and military ties last year. The Duke of York had also sparked ructions by demanding to go dressed as an Admiral, despite his promotion to that rank in the Royal Navy being deferred after he stepped down from public duties in November 2019 over his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. All the Queen's children and the Duke of Cambridge wore the Garter Star, representing the Order of the Garter which is the highest order of chivalry in the British honours system and at the sovereign's sole discretion. The Duke of Kent, 85 – the oldest member of the Royal family taking part in the walking procession – wore, among his other medals, the King George Coronation Medal, while those present for the Queen's Coronation in 1953, including the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Gloucester, wore the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal.

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: ACCESS ALL/NEWS USAGE ONLY/2 MINS USAGE ONLY/48 HOURS USE ONLY/ NO USE AFTER 1450GMT 19 APRIL 2021/NO ARCHIVE. Digital: ACCESS ALL/NEWS USAGE ONLY/2 MINS USAGE ONLY/48 HOURS USE ONLY/ NO USE AFTER 1450GMT 19 APRIL 2021/MUST REMOVE FROM WEBSITES AFTER 1450GMT 19 APRIL 2021/NO ARCHIVE.Elizabeth, dressed in black and in a white trimmed black mask, stood alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault in a service attended by senior royals including heir Prince Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry.The queen was placed alone in the ceremony at St George's Chapel with her children, grandchildren and a select group of royal mourners, separated due to COVID-19 rules."We remember before thee this day Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, rendering thanks unto thee–for his resolute faith and loyalty, for his high sense of duty and integrity," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a prayer.