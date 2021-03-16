Land Rover will put a Covid-nuking air filtration system in future cars

Ronan Glon
·2 min read



Jaguar - Land Rover (JLR) is developing an air filtration system that inhibits up to 97% of viruses and airborne bacteria. Designed like a face mask for your car's HVAC system, it's built on Panasonic's Nanoe X technology.

Most of the company's models (including the Land Rover Defender) currently come equipped with Panasonic's Nanoe technology and PM2.5 filtration. Nanoe X is 10 times more effective, according to the brand, because it relies on a high voltage to create trillions of hydroxyl (OH) radicals enveloped in nano-sized water molecules. Think of them as Roman guards in front of a fortress: they keep the bad out, and ensure only the good can come in.

Viruses and bacteria proteins are denatured when they come into contact with the filtration system, meaning they can't reproduce or grow. The OH radicals also zap common allergens and mold, but they're harmless to humans.

JLR stressed it's not relying on computer simulations to decide whether its filtration system works as designed. It asked British laboratory Perfectus Biomed to perform a test that simulates a ventilation system in recirculation mode for a 30-minute cycle in a sealed chamber. The results were encouraging: 97% of viruses and airborne bacteria were nuked. The carmaker pointed out Panasonic's Nanoe X technology has been independently proven to inhibit 99.995% of coronaviruses during a two-hour laboratory test carried out by French immunology lab Texcell.

Future models from Jaguar and Land Rover will use this technology, though a representative for both companies declined to tell us when it will reach production, and which nameplate(s) will inaugurate it. Meanwhile, Honda launched its own coronavirus killer across the pond. It's a cabin air filter sold as a genuine replacement part that consists of four layers, including one coated with an active substance of fruit extract that inactivates nearly 100% of the viral aerosols it captures. It's available in Europe through Honda dealers, but it won't be sold in America.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo questions motivations of his critics as he denies allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he's not questioning his accusers' motives but he believes his growing chorus of critics could have many motivations to make allegations against him.Between the lines: What's he really saying?Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAxios' Kadia Goba, a native New Yorker who covered Brooklyn politics and Crown Heights for Bklyner, and Axios Politics Editor Glen Johnson offer their thought bubble about the possibilities:Cuomo is suspicious of fellow Democrats trying to elevate themselves.The governor said during a news conference Friday, "I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation."His first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, currently is a candidate for Manhattan Borough president and challenged Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in 2020.Cuomo also postures on a daily basis in the Albany power game with state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both of whom have called on him to resign.Some lawmakers remember when Stewart-Cousins, then-minority leader and the only woman in leadership, was shut out of budget talks in 2018 as leaders negotiated to include sexual harassment policy into the budget. Electoral ambitions also are in play because the state's politics are so calcified. Cuomo has held his office for 10 years; his departure would open seats from the statewide level to the state legislature.Members of Congress from New York, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, risk alienating their political bases if they're seen as choosing to believe the accused instead of his accusers. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who's also called on Cuomo to resign, is the governor's political archenemy and hasn't been shy about piling on.Cuomo believes progressives are trying to ambush him.Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most prominent of progressive New York Democrats and viewed as a potential challenger to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in 2022.AOC recently revealed she was a survivor of sexual assault, too. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives like Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones were among a group of 10 New York Democrats who simultaneously issued news releases calling on Cuomo to resign.The collective call was an effort to weaken the governor's ability to target any one member during upcoming congressional redistricting, senior Democratic aides told Axios. New York will likely lose one or two congressional seats.Cuomo suspects Republicans may also be up to no good.New York is the locus for several of the criminal investigations into Donald Trump. The state's governor has a powerful bully pulpit to weigh in on any of them.Trump and some fellow Republicans also disliked what they viewed as grandstanding by Cuomo last year during his nationally televised COVID-19 press briefings.Not only did Cuomo outshine Trump in public opinion polls, but his news conferences provided an instant contrast to the former president's freewheeling White House coronavirus task force briefings.The bottom line: There's blood in the water. But if the efforts to oust the governor don't succeed, "Everyone's f**ked," one New York City lawmaker told Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • BMW debuts the next generation of its iDrive operating system

    It's actually still two screens, the 12.3-inch information display and 14.9-inch control display, but it looks like a single curved display that BMW describes as giving an "appearance of almost floating." The new curved display with the new iDrive 8 system will debut in the upcoming all-electric iX and i4, which should arrive later this year. While the company isn't sharing any details about the underlying technology stack just yet, BMW is willing to say that its new stack is able to process 20 to 30 times more data than the previous system.

  • Watch Gordon Murray Drive His Hotly Anticipated T.50 for the First Time

    Even at just 3,000 rpm, the hypercar's naturally aspirated V-12 has a gorgeous roar.

  • Azealia Banks and artist Ryder Ripps have ended their relationship

    After three weeks of engagement, Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps say they are no longer in a relationship.

  • ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige On Possible Season 2 “Ideas”; Anthony Mackie Teases ‘Black Widow’ Spinoff

    With the intense fever spurred by Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision and the anticipation of Friday’s debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige was asked again today at the press conference for the new series whether a season 2 is already in the works. “We get asked (that […]

  • Vice President urges calm as Tanzania's leader still unseen

    As Tanzania's president has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, the East African country's vice president on Monday sought to reassure the nation, saying it was “normal” for human beings to suffer colds and other illnesses. Addressing a public rally in Tanzania's Tanga region, Samia Suluhu offered no update on the health or whereabouts of President John Magufuli even as she said she had been sent by him to calm the East African nation.

  • Listen to the snap, crackle, pop of NASA's Perseverance rover zapping rocks on Mars with a laser

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover's lasers vaporizing Martian rocks.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • North Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink': KCNA

    The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday. "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are travelling in Asia this week for foreign policy and security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among other stops.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.