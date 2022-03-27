'This is my land, I stay': These Ukrainian women are among thousands choosing to fight, not flee

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Last month, Olga Kovalenko moved into her first apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine, and got engaged to her longtime boyfriend. Now she spends mornings cleaning her rifles and pulling people out of bomb-stricken homes.

When Ukraine enacted martial law and banned men 18 to 60 years old from leaving the country after Russia's invasion Feb. 24, Kovalenko knew she'd never forgive herself if she left her homeland. She called her parents and volunteered to join Ukraine's military forces.

"I wasn't about to leave all the saving and defending to the men. I may be a woman, but I have no children, and I'm ready to fight," Kovalenko told USA TODAY. "This is my land, I stay."

Kovalenko is one of thousands of Ukrainian women refusing to flee as bombs have raged and cities have been bombarded, steadfast in their decision to defend their beloved home and extinguish Russian President Vladimir Putin's hopes for a swift victory. Women make up about 15% of the army, according to the Ukrainian government.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING? Millions of refugees flee Ukraine

Each day, Kovalenko said, her unit goes to different cities that have been hit by Russia's relentless attacks. They evaluate the damage, help evacuate civilians and are ready to fend off Russian forces. Fortunately, Kovalenko hasn't encountered a Russian soldier but said she would "do what's necessary" to win the war.

STUDENTS FLEE UKRAINE: International students studying in Ukraine escape to safety

Kovalenko was born in Kyiv to a Ukrainian mother and Russian father – she said both her parents are proud. Her father said he stands with Ukraine and is "disappointed" with the invasion.

"I'm different. I'm half of each side in this war, but I choose to do what's right. I choose to risk my life for my country; it's what my Ukrainian blood tells me to do," Kovalenko said.

Alona Bushynska, who was born in Odesa, Ukraine, joined a civilian task force that provides protection and medical supplies to communities during the war.
Alona Bushynska, who was born in Odesa, Ukraine, joined a civilian task force that provides protection and medical supplies to communities during the war.

Makeup artist wields weapons

Alona Bushynska, an Odesa native who was a makeup artist for 17 years, traded in her brushes for medical supplies and weapons. A few months ago, her biggest worry was scheduling her next client. Today, it's protecting her unit and partners in a civilian task force in Ukraine.

Bushynska said she decided to join the war effort while she watched neighborhoods near Kyiv destroyed by Russian forces. Each morning, the task force wakes up to the sound of bombs and brings medical supplies to soldiers and civilians.

The task force operates in units of two: One person provides medical assistance while the other is armed and ready to defend as needed. The task force is filled with dozens of women who chose to fight, Bushynska said. Among them: former journalists, paramedics and teachers.

"We're not professional warriors, we are just civilians who stayed because we want to protect our houses. We want there to be homes and buildings for people to come back to," Bushynska told USA TODAY. "If I die, I die. But I want to stay."

Ukraine has a long history of female fighters

Women such as Kovalenko and Bushynska are no different from the thousands of female Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the Austro-Hungarian army during World War I and in the Red Army during World War II, Ukrainian veteran Kateryna Pryimak said.

During Russia's invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, Pryimak enlisted in the Ukrainian army and fought on the front lines to protect the region. Eight years later, she's defending her country in a new way – with medical supplies and volunteers.

Kateryna Pryimak is the head of volunteer headquarters for the Women&#39;s Veteran Movement organization.
Kateryna Pryimak is the head of volunteer headquarters for the Women's Veteran Movement organization.

Pryimak is the head of the Women's Veteran Movement, an organization that provides support for veterans, and has set up a headquarters in Kyiv. Dozens of women, many like Pryimak, are paramedics. They provide food, clothes and medical resources.

"Guns are not the only thing needed. Food, medical attention and even a smile, that's also what the women who have stayed behind provide to the soldiers and civilians," Pryimak said.

The Women&#39;s Veteran Movement in Kyiv, Ukraine, offers medical supplies and aid to military forces in the city.
The Women's Veteran Movement in Kyiv, Ukraine, offers medical supplies and aid to military forces in the city.

She said she knows of thousands of women who have joined the fight against the Russian invasion – and she's not surprised. Since before 2014, women have shown they are just as capable of bravery as their male counterparts, she said.

Bushynska said she will fight alongside other civilians for as long as it takes. Kovalenko will defend Ukraine until her "last breath." --redundant w/following quote

"Men don't always have to fight, and women don't always have to sit at home and wait," Kovalenko said. "We are here to help, and we'll stay here until the war is over, until my last breath, if needed."

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian women soldiers choose to fight Russia, not flee

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Kyiv offensive stalls, as Ukrainians counterattack in the south

    The stalemated Russian assault has been a major headache for the Kremlin, but U.S. officials warn of new troops on the move toward Ukraine.

  • Russia conducts military drills on isles disputed with Japan -media

    Russia's Eastern Military District said it was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, Russia's Interfax news agency said Friday. It did not say where on the island chain, connecting Russia's Kamchatka peninsula and Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the drills were taking place.

  • Petraeus: Mariupol becoming a 'Ukrainian Alamo'

    Former CIA Director David Petraeus on Sunday called Mariupol "a Ukrainian Alamo" that ultimately "looks as if it's going to have to collapse.""It's fighting to the last defender and pinning down multiple Russian battalions, and doing so very heroically," he said on ABC's "This Week" of Ukrainian defenders fighting Russian forces. "But ultimately it looks as if it's going to have to collapse. It's going to be taken.""And when it does, that is a...

  • Turkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow

    Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself. NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the month-long conflict. "If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day," Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.

  • Celebrities are raving about the benefits of 12-day Ayurvedic cleanses, but a doctor says it only really works if you do it longterm

    Navi Gill, a certified Ayurveda practitioner, is concerned celebrities touting the traditional Indian practice make it seem like a quick detox.

  • Ukraine says Russian general killed in the war

    The Ukraine defense ministry reported that another Russian general has been killed in the war. "Yakov Rezantsev is the second Russian lieutenant general to die in the war against Ukraine," the ministry tweeted Friday. "This is becoming a typical track-record of Russian generals. #DeadRussianGenerals."Lt. Gen Yakov Rezantsev is said to have been killed during a Ukrainian strike on the Chornobaivka airbase near Kherson, Ukraine, BBC reported.The...

  • The invasion of Ukraine is an 'unmitigated disaster' for Putin, former US ambassador says

    One of the reasons Putin failed to meet his goals was in part due to" the very strong response of a united West, to the Russian invasion," John Herbst said.

  • Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, police say

    One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

  • Investors in Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) have made a notable return of 95% over the past three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • REA Group (ASX:REA) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last five years

    While REA Group Limited ( ASX:REA ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good...

  • Biden to Ukrainian people: ‘We stand with you’

    Delivering remarks in Warsaw, Poland, President Biden expressed his support for the Ukrainian people, more than a month after Russia’s invasion of the country, saying, “We stand with you. Period.” Biden also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim to be trying to de-Nazify Ukraine was a “lie” and called it “obscene.

  • Zelenskiy asks the West if scared of Russia

    STORY: A visibly irritated Ukrainian president demanded late on Saturday (March 26) that Western nations give him tanks, planes and missile defence systems.Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wanted only a fraction of military hardware held in stockpiles - and questioned whether NATO was scared of Moscow."Only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks - 1% ! We did not ask for more, and we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days! So who is running the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, because of threats?”Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment.But they have not offered heavy armor or planes.On Sunday (March 27), a Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor said Russia had started destroying fuel and storage centers - meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.Appearing to partially confirm that, the Russian defense ministry said its missiles had hit a fuel depot, as well as a military repair plant, near the western city of Lviv.Footage from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine purported to show firefighters battling a blaze at the depot.Local officials said four missiles had hit Lviv - which is just 40 miles from Poland's border.It's a relatively rare strike on Ukraine's West - much of the fighting since Russia's February 24 invasion - which it calls a special military operation - has been focused on the south and east.On Sunday the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said Russia was trying to split Ukraine in two - to create a Moscow-controlled region in the South.In a statement Kyrylo Budanov added that Ukraine would soon be launching guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.

  • Russia sanctions: What happens to seized Russian assets?

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details how the U.S. government is moving to seize assets of Russian oligarchs on the sanctions list.

  • East Bay students send solidarity messages to kids in Ukraine

    "I feel angry because why would someone start a war? I think it's unnecessary and horrible," said student Maksym Filipowski, expressing fear and frustration over the crisis.

  • Spotify ‘Fully Suspends’ Operations in Russia Due to Ukraine Invasion

    Spotify, which suspended its paid subscription service in Russia earlier this month due to that country’s unprovoked and bloody invasion of Ukraine, has announced it will “fully suspend our service in Russia,” apparently indefinitely. It joins dozens of other music companies that have ceased operations in the country. “Spotify has continued to believe that it’s […]

  • Letters to the editor | Sunday, March 27, 2022: How to rid the world of Putin

    Modesto Bee readers let their opinions be heard on topics ranging from the gas tax and rebates to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

  • Old school in League City getting revitalized with big party this weekend

    FOX 26 has more on a school built back in the 30s that's getting revitalized in League City.

  • Porzingis has 30 points and 10 rebounds, Wizards top Pistons

    Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Wizards held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-97 on Friday night. The Wizards had lost eight of nine, falling 114-102 at Milwaukee on Thursday night. “I didn’t think we played the way we needed to play last night against Milwaukee — that’s not the way we want to finish this season,” Porzingis said.

  • The US is preparing to sanction companies providing technology and intelligence services for Russia's military, a report says

    The new sanctions would ban Russia from acquiring goods and services that have both civil and military purposes, per documents reviewed by The WSJ.

  • 4 remaining free agents the Rams should prioritize

    The Rams could still choose to address a few positions in free agency and these are four players the team should prioritize.