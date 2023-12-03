Land swap for proposed new Kohler golf course would create ‘dangerous precedent’: A guest view

A proposed Kohler golf course that would use Kohler-Andrae State Park acreage has generated passionate feelings about whether this makes sense for the greater Sheboygan area.

Some argue Sheboygan County doesn’t need this development and view it as corporate overreach by taking parklands to benefit the wealthy few.

Others cite that Kohler already has two championship golf courses in Sheboygan County, forgetting Kohler’s guests often dine and lodge here, which benefits local businesses and creates desirable tax revenue.

The Kohler Company has a history of developing top-notch projects that benefit eastern Wisconsin. You don’t have to be a golfer to marvel at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the Art Preserve, walk through time at the renovated Wade House, or hike the magnificent lakeshore at Kohler-Andrae State Park. All these developments have roots with the Kohler family. Kohler Company has the right to do whatever it wants with the property it solely owns.

The purpose of state parks is to provide areas for public recreation and public education in conservation and nature, for its scenery, its plants and wildlife, or its historical, archaeological or geological interest. State parks, forests and wildlife areas are special places anyone can use. Private developments are not mentioned in the state parks charter.

A new golf course would likely benefit local businesses. However, this discussion must recognize the importance of the State Park system as an economic engine also.

According to UW’s State Parks Gateway Study, Wisconsin state parks generate more than $1 billion annually to nearby communities. Thousands of visitors flock to Kohler-Andrae State Park during the summer months, oftentimes lodging, dining and shopping in our community. Thousands of visitors would share the same entrance for the proposed golf course.

The backdrop of this project is rather shadowy. In a 2014 land swap deal under former Gov. Scott Walker, the Kohler Company received Kohler-Andrae State Park land — including woods, wetlands and sand dunes. These parklands would be used to build a maintenance facility, expand road access and build another parking lot. It should be noted that Herbert V. Kohler Jr. donated $40,000 to Walker’s reelection campaign.

The Friends of Black River Forest is a local citizens' group opposed to the proposed golf course. FBRF is troubled about traffic congestion, loss of wetlands, and most importantly, contamination from golf course chemicals. The group recently delivered 25,000 petitions to current Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers urging him to reject the land exchange agreement signed by former Gov. Walker.

Should the state approve using state park lands for a privately owned development? If so, almost any state park, forest or wildlife refuge would be fair game for future development. Isn’t that a dangerous precedent?

The Wisconsin State Park system represents the gems of Wisconsin’s natural resources scene. More than 60% of Wisconsin residents use State Parks and Trails for wildlife viewing, recreation and more. These are oases for our busy lives. Kohler-Andrae State Park is one of these gems, offering miles of golden beach, majestic sand dunes, and an abundance of wildlife and recreational activities. Kohler-Andrae State Park is one of the last natural preserves along the Lake Michigan shore that is open for everyone to explore, regardless of income.

Michael McFadzen of Plymouth is president of the Friends of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, past policy chairman for the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and a member of the State Trains Council for 20 years, representing cross country skiing. He’s also a founding member and board member of the Northern Kettle Moraine Nordic Ski Club.

