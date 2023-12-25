New landbank will help in local redevelopment

Dec. 25—Officials in Daviess and Martin counties have a new tool to help clean up abandoned and rundown properties. Backed with some state funding, the Uplands Regional Land Bank is ready to go into operation.

The organization covers Daviess, Martin, Greene Lawrence, Crawford and Orange counties. It received a $1.25 million grant from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

The group will work with the Southern Indiana Development Commission in the acquisition of distressed properties.

"We have cleared the legal hurdles and we now have the Landbank up and running. We have funding through READI with the state of Indiana. Now we are going to be able to start expending funds to acquire and clean-up rundown property in a six-county area," said Greg Jones, executive director for SIDC. "This is a big problem. Dilapadated property decreases safety in the region because those properties can be used for nefarious things, so having them cleaned up where there is a stable home owner on the site. This can help stabilize these neighborhoods economically and socially."

"The Indiana Uplands Land Bank offers incredible potential to redevelop underutilized properties that are already connected to infrastructure," said ROI Vice President for Community Development Lisa Abbott. "This environmentally friendly solution minimizes sprawl and returns land and properties into valuable, productive assets for each of these counties served by the Land Bank."

The landbank project has been in the works for five years. Getting multiple counties on board will help the organization get to the needed problem areas. The operation also has landed at a time when every community and county is looking for land to turn into much needed housing.

"Every county in Indiana is in the midst of a housing crisis. People have the choice of using green fields and buying up farmland for housing or you can redevelop the sites inside your community. It creates a lot of in-fill development," said Jones. "The Landbank will look at properties where they can be redeveloped and a house put back on them."

"Employers across the Indiana Uplands are growing and poised to expand," said ROI President and CEO Tina Peterson. "For this region to support that growth, we must address key barriers to workforce retention and attraction. Housing is one of the top challenges most frequently cited by employers and communities alike. Since the Housing Study's release, our region has begun deploying a variety of creative solutions, and the Land Bank is a great example of a solution that addresses a vital need."

The landbank will be governed by a board representing all of the counties (Daviess County's representative is County Auditor Jennifer Welsh). That board will ultimately decide what properties get purchased for redevelopment.

"What I like about the Land Bank is the Board has built local control into the process and allows for a home-grown team of representatives to prioritize which properties need to be addressed first," said Greene County Commissioner and Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank board president, Rick Graves.

Primarily, the organization will look at property that has fallen into tax sales and commissioners' sales that has been abandoned.

"It provides locations for new housing that is desperately needed in this area, and once that housing is built it goes back on the tax role and helps sustain the community. It is kind of a win-win," said Jones. "We don't want to hold onto properties long term. We want to get them cleaned up and turned back into housing as soon as possible."