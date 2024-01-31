Landfill seeking 50 acre expansion

Jan. 31—CUMBERLAND — Representatives of the Mountainview Landfill in Frostburg are seeking to expand their operation by adding an additional 50 acres for refuse processing, according to Allegany County officials.

Adam Patterson, director of public works for the county, gave a presentation on the request made by the landfill operators during a county work session last week.

"The current company that operates the landfill is Noble Environmental," said Patterson. "They have been interested in expanding and zoning and permitting a new cell adjacent to where they currently operate." The landfill is located two miles south of Interstate 68 along U.S. Route 36 between Vale Summit and Midland.

Patterson said the expansion has been part of plans for the site since the 1990s. "This is not necessarily brand new. It's in the same footprint that it originally was," he said.

Representatives of Noble told the county the current landfill would likely reach its maximum use by 2026.

The expansion would extend the life of the landfill by about 25 years, Patterson said.

"I have felt that having this landfill here is actually a good thing; it creates competition," said Patterson. "It is an asset."

Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said there had been a cap on the tons of solid waste refuse that could be brought annually to the landfill.

Patterson said no tonnage cap would be in place on the expansion agreement.

"They want volume," said Patterson. "We've been around 70,000 tons in the last couple of years. When it first opened up it was around 100,000 tons. They are desiring to bring as much solid waste in as they can. That is how they make their money."

"We have to focus more on in this agreement as safeguards for the citizens," said Lee Beeman, county attorney. "Things like not letting trucks pile up outside and ensuring current safeguards are in place."

"We have to make sure the neighbors around it are protected," said Brodie.

Noble Environmental is working with the Maryland Department of the Environment for compliance approval on the planned expansion. The county will handle sediment erosion control and stormwater management.

Patterson said details are still being worked out with Noble before any action could be taken to further the request.

