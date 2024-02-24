Landgraf: 'The right to a peaceful, free and fair vote is what separates us from tyranny.'

Feb. 23—State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) issued the following statement Friday following a press conference with Sheriff Mike Griffis and Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett calling for a peaceful primary election:

"George Washington led the fight to break the chains of a tyrannical king sitting on a throne an ocean away, and in so doing charted a course for the American people to cast votes to choose their leaders. In his farewell address, President Washington urged Americans to 'cultivate peace and harmony with all.' Yesterday was the 292nd anniversary of George Washington's Birthday. As West Texans, I think we would be wise to follow George Washington's advice and cultivate a little more peace and harmony.

"To the candidates: remember that elections are about the voters. Peaceful, free and fair elections are what separates us from tyranny. Violence and intimidation at polling locations is not fighting for freedom. We should all hold ourselves out to be candidates that voters are excited to cast a vote for. Let's strive to be as good as the people we seek to serve.

"To the voters: this process is yours. This election belongs to you. Again, the foundation of our constitutional republic centers on you and voting, not violence. It is in our DNA as Americans, and as Texans. Don't let anyone intimidate you or stop you from exercising your right to vote. If you don't like what you're seeing, show up and vote.

"The people of this county are good, honest and hardworking people. Candidates and office holders will be a reflection of the people who engage and show up. Every single eligible voter in Ector County deserves an opportunity to cast their ballot in peace and without the fear of being intimidated on their way to the voting booth."