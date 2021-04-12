Landing a home loan with a low mortgage rate just got (a little) easier

Nancy Sarnoff
·4 min read
Landing a home loan with a low mortgage rate just got (a little) easier
Landing a home loan with a low mortgage rate just got (a little) easier

After the pandemic hit last year, mortgage lenders toughened their requirements on borrowers, approving only those with good credit and stable jobs.

Now, mortgage credit availability — a measure of how willing lenders are to provide home loans — is inching back up, according to a widely followed index.

If you’ve been saving for a down payment and working on improving your credit score, this could be an opportune time to start house shopping — especially with mortgage rates still at historic lows.

It's easier for borrowers — but still not easy

Thoughtful young caucasian man in glasses sit on sofa in living room read postal letter
fizkes / Shutterstock

Credit availability has been trending upward since late last year and increased slightly in March, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. An increase in the MBA's Mortgage Credit Availability Index indicates lending standards are loosening, while a decrease means credit is tightening.

But despite the recent uptick, the access to credit is still far below its pre-pandemic highs. Current availability is similar to 2014 levels, the mortgage bankers' report shows.

That means if you don’t have a top-notch credit score and a sizable down payment, be prepared to face a higher level of scrutiny from lenders. You might be asked to provide additional documents related to your employment or income, to help prove you’ll be able to pay back your loan.

If you own your own business, you could be in for an even bigger shock, says Steven Ho, a senior loan officer with Quontic, an online bank and mortgage lender.

"It's been much more difficult for someone who owns a business to obtain a loan," Ho says. "They want to see recent business transaction history. It’s almost an audited financial statement they’re asking for."

Lenders got stricter after COVID first flared up

report credit score banking application risk form document
REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock

Lenders are loosening up a bit now after making things much tougher for borrowers in 2020.

After the coronavirus hit, Chase, Wells Fargo and other large banks began tightening their lending standards, requiring borrowers to have credit scores of at least 680 and make 20% down payments on certain home loans.

Meanwhile, mortgage originations to top credit score borrowers rose sharply last year as those who were able to keep their jobs throughout the pandemic and save money along the way purchased bigger homes and refinanced their loans.

During the final three months of 2020, 71% of mortgage originations went to borrowers with credit scores over 760. That was up from 64% during the same period of 2019, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"You were either able to get a mortgage if you were actively working, and benefit from a tremendous interest rate, or it was really really hard to get a loan," says Ho.

If you’ve been wanting to apply for a mortgage but aren’t sure if your credit is up to snuff, it’s easy to get a look at your credit score for free.

Your best bet may be a government-backed loan

Man and Woman Unpacking Near Our First Home Welcome Mat, Moving Boxes and Plant.
Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock

As lending eases up again, government-insured loans in particular have become more available to borrowers, according to the MBA’s credit index.

That includes mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Veterans Affairs, all of which have lower credit score and down payment requirements. If you qualify for a USDA or VA home loan, you don't need any down payment.

As a group, credit for these government-backed loans increased in March for the sixth time in seven months, and hit its highest level in a year, the MBA says. That's helping more Americans become homeowners.

"As we look ahead to the expected growth in the purchase market, which will be driven by millennials and first-time homebuyers, credit availability to qualified borrowers will play an important role in supporting this demand," says Joel Kan, the MBA’s chief forecaster.

FHA loans are especially popular with first-time buyers who might not have a big hunk of cash to put down. The requirements include a credit score of 580 or higher, and a down payment as low as 3.5%.

How to improve your odds with a lender

Financial advisor going through paperwork with a couple in the office and wearing face mask due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Borrowers with bigger budgets also are enjoying more relaxed standards.

The supply of jumbo loan credit — that is, big-ticket mortgages made on the most expensive homes — rose for the sixth month in a row during March.

But if you’re not one of those high-roller borrowers or don’t have pristine credit, there are ways to improve your financial situation so you can qualify for one of today's low mortgage rates before they slip away.

If you can stand to add more points to your credit score, try paying down your credit card debt with the help of a lower-interest debt consolidation loan.

And, to build up a down payment, you might consider a lower-stakes way to invest. One popular investing app helps you grow your “spare change": It rounds up your everyday purchases and drops the difference into an investing account, so you can get some returns from the record-breaking stock market.

Recommended Stories

  • Tips To Get Your Mortgage Payments as Low as Possible

    Housing costs can eat up a big part of your budget, but there are things you can do to cut those costs. Find out how you can minimize your mortgage payments.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    LaMarcus Aldridge (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/10/2021

  • 22 Tips for Landing a Job During the Health Crisis

    Although it's certainly a tough job market right now, it's not impossible to land a new gig.

  • U.S. consumers raise outlook for inflation, labor market, NY Fed survey finds

    U.S. consumers upped their inflation expectations again in March after steady gains in recent months, and became more optimistic about the labor market, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The report offered the latest evidence that consumers expect inflation to rise in the near term as more Americans return to work and the U.S. economy heals from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday that the U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" where growth and hiring could pick up speed in the coming months, thanks to help from vaccines and strong fiscal support.

  • What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in Every State

    If you earn a $200,000 salary, you’re in the top 10% of earners in the United States. Of course, all of that won’t show up in your bank account. Taxes will take a big bite out of your...

  • Prince Harry says Prince Philip was 'cheeky right 'til the end' of his life in tribute

    "He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," Prince Harry wrote following Prince Philip's death.

  • DMX's Family Warns of Scammers Attempting to Profit From Rapper's Death

    DMX's family hasn't asked for help covering the funeral costs for the late rapper, nor have they authorized the release of merch commemorating his life.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall for the First Time in 9-Weeks

    Mortgage rates fall for the first time in 9-weeks. Rising house prices and low inventories continued to limit buying activity, however

  • 6 Money Problems That Didn’t Exist 50 Years Ago

    For consumers today, America is much, much different than it was 50 years ago in the 1970s. For example, you can buy almost anything you want or need from your phone with easy monthly payments, the...

  • Andre Drummond with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Andre Drummond (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/10/2021

  • Some Democrats like this Trump-era tax change. It may get reversed anyway.

    Unlike most of Trump's policies, which Biden has set out largely to reverse, SALT caps have received support among elements of the Democratic Party.

  • Kids Could Get Vaccines Before School Starts — What Parents Need to Know

    Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization to start inoculating 12 to 15 year-olds after extremely promising study results.

  • Detroit Tigers receive 'good news' about Miguel Cabrera's left biceps strain

    Miguel Cabrera, 37, was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a biceps strain, but the Tigers seem to think a speedy recovery is possible.

  • South Korea to begin producing Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as early as June

    South Korea said on Monday it plans to begin local production of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as early as June, while five domestic companies aim to start late stage clinical trials of their own shots in the second half of this year. The announcements came after President Moon Jae-in hosted a special meeting on anti-virus efforts and vaccine development as the country fears a possible fourth wave of infections. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said that SK Bioscience Co will be able to begin manufacturing Novavax COVID-19 vaccines as early as June and could supply as many as 20 million doses by the end of third quarter.

  • Hawaii Reveals COVID-Vaccinated Travelers Can Soon Bypass Mandatory Quarantine

    The exception is not yet available, as it will need to be accepted by Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

  • Salesforce to welcome vaccinated employees back to office

    Vaccinated employees will be able to volunteer to join groups of 100 or fewer people to work from its San Francisco headquarters and other offices, including Palo Alto and Irvine, the cloud-based software maker said on Monday. It added that the offices would be equipped with onsite COVID-19 testing that would be mandated twice a week. Many tech companies, including Microsoft Corp and Uber Technologies Inc, have started to reopen their office buildings months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced firms to adapt to working from home.

  • Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just Celebrated 13 Years of Marriage With a Trip to Vegas

    It's the lace anniversary!

  • No one seems to be happy about the current housing frenzy

    It's a discouraging scene: Bidding wars, soaring prices, and fears that homeownership is becoming out of reach for millions of Americans. We're in a housing frenzy, driven by a massive shortage of inventory — and no one seems to be happy about it.Why it matters: Not all bubbles burst. Real estate, in particular, tends to rise in value much more easily than it falls. Besides, says National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun, this "is not a bubble. It is simply lack of supply."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsBy the numbers: America has a record-low number of homes available for sale — just 1.03 million, according to the latest NAR data. That compares to a peak of more than 4 million at the height of the last housing bubble, in July 2007.The total number of active listings this week is down a record 54% from the same week a year ago, per Realtor.com. That in turn has helped to drive national prices up 17.2% over last year. Almost half of homes now sell within one week of being listed, per Redfin.In Austin, Texas, the median listing price has risen 40% in one year to $520,000. The big picture: Prices are being driven upwards by a combination of factors, including continued low mortgage rates, a pandemic-era construction slowdown, a desire for more space as people work increasingly from home, and a stock market driven increase in money available for downpayment. A rise in financial buyers — large corporations buying up homes to rent them out — is only making the market tighter, and decreasing the number of owner-occupied properties available.What's missing: Unlike the mid-2000s, this time around there's no exuberant culture of condo flipping. While interest rates are low, lending standards are still tight, making it hard to buy a house you can't afford. The good news is that rents have not been rising nearly as fast as prices. They stayed roughly flat during the pandemic, and are now rising at perhaps a 4% pace, Yun says.Homebuyers are the biggest losers. In order to win bidding wars, many of them are being forced to make rushed and risky decisions. Successful bids often need to waive any financing contingency or right to inspect the property. That raises the terrifying prospect of putting down a large downpayment and then not being able to get a mortgage — and/or finding that the house requires hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.The worst-case outcome, says Yun, would be if "rates remain low, demand picks up with new jobs, there's no increase in supply, and the only thing that moves is home prices, until people get priced out. That would mean we are creating a divided society of haves and have-nots."The best-case outcome, on the other hand, would be a construction boom accelerated by President Biden's infrastructure plan, which would create more supply and help to stop the rise in prices. The bottom line: Housing prices are likely to remain high and rising for a while yet.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ex-Acting ICE Director Homan explains 'easy fix' to border crisis

    Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan encourages the Biden administration to reinstate the 'Remain-in-Mexico' program, let Border Patrol agents secure the border and 'let ICE do their job.'

  • Here's how to get preapproved for a home mortgage this spring in 6 steps

    A mortgage preapproval letter is a document issued after a lender examines a buyer's ability to signal to sellers that they are able to secure a loan.