Landing Lane Bridge between Piscataway and New Brunswick to close Monday

NEW BRUNSWICK – The Landing Lane Bridge over the Raritan River and Delaware & Raritan Canal will be closed in both directions beginning Monday, Dec. 4, for priority repairs on the city side.

Beginning at 8 a.m. the bridge, one of the heavily traveled links between Piscataway and New Brunswick, will be closed to vehicular traffic to repair the retaining wall at the George Street intersection, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, but the vehicular closure is expected to remain in place for approximately one month, the DOT said.

Construction will take place around the clock seven days a week to expedite the repairs, the DOT said.

The following signed detours will be in place:

The Landing Lane Bridge over the Raritan River and Delaware & Raritan Canal will be closed for a about a month.

Landing Lane Bridge northbound detour

Motorists traveling on Landing Lane in New Brunswick wishing to cross the river to Piscataway will be directed to turn right onto Easton Avenue;

Turn left onto Hamilton Street, which becomes Johnson Drive;

Turn left onto Route 27/Albany Street;

Cross the river and stay in the left lane;

Turn left onto River Road;

Take River Road back to Landing Lane.

Landing Lane Bridge southbound detour

Motorists traveling on River Road wishing to turn onto Landing Lane toward the bridge will be directed to continue on River Road;

Take the ramp toward Route 18 southbound;

Merge onto Route 18 southbound and cross the river;

Take the first exit toward Route 27 southbound/George Street/New Brunswick;

Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Huntington Street;

Turn right onto College Avenue, which becomes George Street;

Turn left onto Landing Lane.

On Sept. 29, a vehicle crashed into the retaining wall on the southeast corner of the bridge atGeorge Street, causing damage. Immediately following the crash, DOT crews placed construction barrier on the bridge as a temporary repair effort until the permanent repairs can take place.

The bridge was closed and detoured in 2021.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

