Landlines to replace mobiles in Scottish prisons

Mobiles to be replaced by inmates being given 200 free minutes per month to call numbers from pre-approved list - Simon Price/Alamy

Landline phones are being fitted in Scottish jail cells for the first time under a controversial rollout that aims to reduce criminals’ reoffending.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said they would replace mobile phones issued during the Covid pandemic, with inmates being given 200 free minutes per month to call numbers from a pre-approved list.

Prison chiefs insisted the move would have the same “robust security” that had governed the use of mobiles and argued that allowing inmates to maintain contact with friends and family was “crucial”.

They said the perk had a “positive impact” on prisoners’ health and wellbeing and allowing them to speak to loved ones gives them “the best possible chance of a successful return to their communities” after they are released.

But it was reported in 2021 that the supposedly tamper-proof mobiles were being used to arrange drug deals and other criminal activity.

Hundreds of the devices were found to have been interfered with to remove security restrictions placed on their use, including a ban on incoming calls.

The Conservatives said SNP ministers must ensure the replacement landlines are tamper-proof after 373 mobile phones were confiscated from prisoners at HMP Grampian in Aberdeenshire between January 2022 and June this year.

Sharon Dowey, the Scottish Tories’ deputy justice spokeswoman, said: “Humza Yousaf has finally abandoned his policy of handing out free mobile phones to prisoners after years of wasting taxpayers’ money on the naive scheme.

“However, the SNP are making all the same mistakes again. The claim that these new devices for prisoners will have the same security as the previous phones, which were routinely hacked, will not fill anyone with confidence.”

Sharon Dowey, the Scottish Conservatives’ deputy justice spokeswoman - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Landlines were introduced in prison cells in England and Wales in 2018 to tackle violence in queues for communal phones and demand for illicit mobiles.

Unveiling its £8.5 million scheme to roll them out in Scottish jails, the SPS said it would “maintain the ability” to monitor and record calls.

Prison chiefs said the cabling used for the landlines will also be used in future to install more “in-cell technology”, allowing inmates to book courses they want to attend and select meal choices.

Teresa Medhurst, the SPS chief executive, said: “This is an important milestone for the Scottish Prison Service, which has the potential to deliver tangible and enduring benefits for those in our care and their families, staff, the wider justice sector, and Scotland as a whole.

“It is an example of how the SPS is taking the lessons learned in the extremely challenging circumstances of the Covid pandemic to improve the service we provide.”

Angela Constance, the SNP Justice Secretary - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Angela Constance, the SNP Justice Secretary, also welcomed the move, saying: “This will help people in custody maintain contact with friends and family, including their children, which we know is crucial to their rehabilitative journey.”

It is illegal for inmates to have personal phones in prison and those caught with one can have up to two years added on to their sentence.

Alison Payne, research director of think tank Reform Scotland, said: “Short-term prison sentences can disproportionately disrupt the lives of the prisoner and their loved ones, and it is critical that the bonds that will hold them together on their release are not completely broken during their custodial sentence.

“The simple ability to speak to loved ones at will, and in private, cannot be underestimated.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.