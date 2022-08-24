Landlord accused of stealing guns from slain deputy one day after his death

Colleen Hammond
·1 min read

Just one day after Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty, his landlord stole thousand of dollars worth of the deputy’s guns, mountain bikes and ammunition, newly released warrants allege.

Andrew Culbreth, 56, of Raleigh faces one count of breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny and five counts of larceny of a firearm following an Aug. 13 break in at Byrd’s home. He was arrested Aug. 18, according to jail records.

Culbreth is accused of stealing five firearms, including two shotguns; three mountain bikes; a bike helmet; five ammunition cases with assorted ammunition; and a brown hat. These items have an estimated value of $10,000.

Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was shot multiple times in a rural area of southeast Wake County. He was 48.

A pair of brothers, Arturo Marin Sotelo, 29, of Apex and his younger brother, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo have been indited in Byrd’s murder.

Byrd was remembered as deeply loyal by friends who shared his love of cycling at his funeral on Friday.

