Landlord finds 19 tarantulas, 1 python left behind by tenant

·1 min read

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine landlord arranged for the rescue of 15 tarantulas and one python that had been left behind by a tenant.

Animal rescuer Drew Desjardins was called to the apartment Wednesday in Auburn, the Sun Journal reported.

He found that four of 19 tarantulas had died and that the ball python did not have water. Desjardins said Thursday that he took the surviving animals back to his home and that they were doing fine.

All the recovered animals are illegal in Maine and will be relocated. There was no word on whether the tenant was being sought.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mom asks court to block $75,000 for siblings of estranged husband who killed two sons

    The mother of two boys killed by her estranged husband is asking a Florida judge to block handing over $75,000 of his wealth to his sister and brothers — including one who is serving a 40-year prison sentence for an unrelated murder.

  • 90-year-old Japanese sentenced to 5 years in fatal car crash

    A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a 90-year-old former senior government official to five years in prison for a 2019 car accident which killed a 3-year-old girl and her mother, in a high-profile case in a fast-aging country where elderly drivers have become a safety concern. The Tokyo District Court convicted Kozo Iizuka, a former top official at the trade and industry ministry, of negligence resulting in death and injury. The death of the girl and her mother triggered an outpouring of sympathy and worries over the risk posed by a growing number of elderly drivers, prompting some to return their driver's licenses.

  • Mess in Texas: A Theocracy That Enshrines White, Male Power

    State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.

  • Rudy Giuliani Gets Pranked On Cameo, And It's A Doozy

    The former Donald Trump attorney obliviously praised a group that has investigated one of his clients.

  • Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

    Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

  • Multiple people hospitalized after shooting on I-280 in Daly City

    Two people were shot and four were injured after a shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City early Friday morning, CHP officers said.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Capitol Rioters Turn on Lawyer Who Has Gone AWOL

    YouTube/Fox NewsJohn Pierce, the MAGA-minded lawyer and anti-vaxxer representing scores of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was fired Thursday by one of them after just 10 days on the job—and nine days since he mysteriously disappeared from public view.On Aug. 23, Pierce was hired by accused insurrectionist Deborah Lynn Lee. As The Daily Beast reported this week, he hasn’t been seen since. Lee has now apparently had enough, telling the judge in her case on Thursday she’d rather be

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Daycare Worker Charged With Murder After Assaulting Baby Who Wouldn’t Nap, Cops Say

    Photos Courtesy Codington County Detention Center/FacebookAn unlicensed daycare worker in South Dakota has been charged with murder for the death of a 17-month-old baby she allegedly assaulted after he refused to go down for a nap, authorities said.Amanda Walder, 31, was taken into custody Thursday after she was indicted by a grand jury in Codington County on felony charges that included one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count of aggravated batte

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Woman's conviction upheld in Oklahoma officer's slaying

    The second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison sentence of a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma police officer has been upheld by the state Court of Criminal Appeals. Arguments by Brooklyn Williams, 27, of insufficient evidence, improper jury instructions and that her statements to police should have been suppressed were rejected Thursday by the court. Williams was driving a car carrying Byron James Shepard on March 26, 2017, when Tecumseh police Officer Justin Terney stopped her for a traffic violation.

  • A Trump Organization executive who prosecutors have been trying to flip is set to testify for a grand-jury investigation into the company

    Matthew Calamari Jr. was served a subpoena to testify in front of the grand jury for the Manhattan DA's investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Trans woman hit with indecent exposure charge over Los Angeles spa incident

    A transgender woman who entered the women's section of a Los Angeles spa in June has been hit with multiple felony charges of indecent exposure, reports said.