Landlord fires 2 shots to scare tenant

Mar. 29—LENOIR — A dispute between a landlord and tenant over a residence led to a shooting.

A landlord attempting to intimidate a tenant fired two rounds from a .45 caliber pistol into the floor of the home located on Mulberry Street in Lenoir on Sunday night (March 27), according to Granite Falls police.

The shooting occurred when Alejandro Leon Macias, 36, landlord, allegedly confronted a tenant living at the residence to tell him that he no longer wanted him to live at the residence and to move out. Macias fired the shots in a effort to scare the resident, according to police reports.

Officers responding the the 9:22 p.m. call discovered two bullet holes in the floor of the home and bullet fragments, which had passed through the floor, in the basement. Officers secured the pistol that was found tucked underneath a cushion on the couch.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Macias was arrested for the incident and booked in the Caldwell County Detention Center and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Macias was placed under a $15,000 secured bond.