Landlord kills 2 women, injures man over rent dispute, police say

Associated Press

Investigators on Monday provided glimpses of a troubled marriage between a Colorado woman who vanished on Mother's Day 2020 and her husband, who is charged in her death after pleading on social media for her safe return. Before she was reported missing by a neighbor after failing to return from a bicycle ride, Suzanne Morphew used a “spy pen,” a device that looks like a pen and can automatically record conversations when sound is detected, because she feared her husband Barry Morphew was having an affair, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Commander Alex Walker said. The testimony came at the start of a hearing in the mountain community of Salida to determine whether Barry Morphew, 53, will stand trial in his wife’s death.