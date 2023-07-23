The landlord landslide: how Britain’s buy-to-let dream crumbled

landlords

Krook, the landlord in Charles Dickens’ Bleak House, is probably literature’s most famous victim of spontaneous combustion. Critics have long denounced his demise as outlandish. But there are many buy-to-let landlords around the country – especially after the Bank of England’s shock-and-awe half-point increase in interest rates to 5 per cent last month – who right now feel themselves in danger of succumbing to the same fate.

As anyone who has experience of it won’t need telling, the UK rental market has long since passed the point of being merely exasperating. The rent on newly-let properties is now 25 per cent higher than it was before the pandemic. Private rents rose 5 per cent in the year to May, and in its latest Financial Stability Report, which came out earlier this month, the Bank of England pointed to figures that suggest double-digit increases in the year to June.

Given this, you might expect landlords to be doing cartwheels when they’re not busy counting their massive piles of lucre. Far from it. Rising interest rates are just the latest in a litany of woes that are completely upending the economics of the industry.

Buy-to-let mortgage rates have now soared to their highest rate since at least 2011, when analyst Moneyfacts began collecting data. The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage hit 6.96 per cent on July 12, surpassing the previous peak of 6.9 per cent reached after the mini-Budget last October. This means a typical £150,000 interest-only, buy-to-let loan, which cost £6,150 a year when the average two-year buy-to-let rate was 4.1 per cent a year ago, now costs £10,440 – a rise of nearly 70 per cent.

An average buy-to-let in England and Wales generates rental income of £12,000 and, after costs, a typical landlord would expect to clear a profit of £4,490, according to estate agency Hamptons. But, with mortgage costs going parabolic, this is set to fall to just £1,780 for basic-rate taxpayers and – wait for it – only £120 a year for higher-rate taxpayers.

The entirely understandable result has been a sharp increase in the number of buy-to-let landlords who are looking to sell their properties, according to a recent survey by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. There has also been a fall in the number of overseas investors to take their place.

Bank of England officials said last week that landlords were likely to keep raising rents in an attempt to cushion the blow of higher rates, but also added: “Falling profitability could, in principle, cause landlords to sell their property investments and exit the buy-to-let market. If this were to happen in large enough volumes, it could put downward pressure on house prices.” This, of course, could reduce the supply of properties available to tenants, further pushing up rents.

The picture that’s emerging is of a broken system in which everyone is hurting – landlords and tenants alike. The rental market is another brick in the teetering Jenga tower that the UK property market has come to resemble; landlords are the keystones on which so much of the edifice rests. What happens if they are removed?

We may soon find out. Sue Hull has spent almost three decades building up a small buy-to-let portfolio, which she hoped would support her into old age. Today, she is considering dismantling her little empire of houses in Essex and Sussex, because the numbers no longer stack up. “I don’t want to sell; I have to,” says Hull, 49. “I actually love being a landlord, giving a home to families and seeing their children grow up, but I got into this business to make a profit, not just to scrape by.”

Hull, a personal trainer who lives in Bexhill-on-Sea in East Sussex, was in her 20s when she bought her first rental property. “Buy-to-let was just starting to boom and I thought: ‘I want in’.” She saved up for a deposit and, in the mid-1990s, spent £48,000 on a two-bedroom flat in Colchester, Essex, where she was living at the time. Over the years she decided that houses were a better bet than leasehold flats with their management charges and high maintenance costs. Her portfolio now comprises two three-bedroom houses in Essex and six similar properties in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

When she began renting properties, Hull earned a yield of around 8 per cent. Over the years that has fallen to 6 per cent or 5 per cent. And, as her fixed-rate mortgages start to expire, her yields look set to drop below what she could earn if she just parked her money in a high street bank. The first mortgage, on one of the Eastbourne houses, runs out in September. Hull is currently paying 2.19 per cent. The best new deal she has been able to find is a two-year fix at 5.13 per cent.

“And I would have to pay a £5,000 arrangement fee,” she says. “My repayments will go up two-and-a-half times.” Hull anticipates the yield on the property dropping from 6.4 per cent to 3.7 per cent – and on that basis keeping the house on will be unsustainable. “I can’t just put the rent up – people can’t afford it,” says Hull.

She’s almost certainly right. According to Hamptons, a typical landlord refinancing a 2.2 per cent two-year fixed rate mortgage at 6 per cent would need to raise rents by 31 per cent. Even in a red-hot rental market, that’s unlikely to be doable. There are 5.5 million private rental homes in the UK and a third of these households already spend at least half of their take-home pay on rent.

The cracks in this segment of the property market are becoming hard to ignore. Buy-to-let mortgages in arrears are increasing at a faster rate than residential mortgages – up 16 per cent in the first three months of the year compared with the past three months of 2022 (albeit off a reasonably low base), according to UK Finance.

As a cohort, landlords are more exposed to rate rises than residential mortgage holders. There are a shade more than 8.5 million mortgages outstanding in the UK, according to UK Finance. Of these, 81 per cent are fixed, 9 per cent are on a standard variable rate, and 8 per cent are trackers.

Conversely, there are just over two million buy-to-let mortgages. Of these, only 66 per cent are fixed, 18 per cent are on standard variable rates, and 14 per cent are trackers. According to the Bank figures this week, if landlords were to absorb higher mortgage costs themselves, the share of buy-to-let mortgages with interest coverage ratios (the measure of rental income relative to interest payments) below 125 per cent would increase from 3 per cent at the end of last year to more than 40 per cent by the end of 2025.

There are doubtless some landlords exploiting the febrile climate to push through absurd rent increases. Despite its leaky roof, rotting beams, and a general air of decay, James Frater considered his flat share a fairly good deal – by London standards at least – at £800 a month. That was until the estate agent who manages the property hit him and his two flatmates with a bombshell.

“We had been paying probably slightly below market rates given the state of it, but in February the estate agent told us the landlord wanted to put it up to £1,150 – that is a more than 40 per cent increase,” says Frater. “I was furious that a landlord could leave us with a hole in the roof, beams that are rotting, a roof that is sagging, a dishwasher that didn’t work, and then hike the rent like this.”

Frater doesn’t know whether his landlord has a mortgage and if increasing interest rates triggered the decision. “Our impression was that he was putting up the rent because everyone else was doing it,” he says. “It was about profits, not about his rising costs.” The tenants refused the increase – “even the estate agent conceded it was insane” – and it’s currently on hold. “But we expect to hear how much he will accept in the next few weeks,” says Frater.

In this way, affordability will likely keep something of a lid on rents and stop rises going from stratospheric to astronomic. Faced with bills they can no longer pay, many tenants such as Frater will be forced to consider smaller properties or different locations.

But that’s not to say the market isn’t deeply dysfunctional. The dearth of rental properties is a direct corollary of this country’s chronic inability to build enough new homes. And the situation is getting worse. Last week, it was reported that the number of homes available for rent in the UK has plunged to a 14-year low: just 241,000 private rental properties were available in June, compared with 370,000 the same month four years ago – that is a drop of 35 per cent, according to consultancy TwentyCi. Zoopla says the number of available properties listed on its site is a third lower than before Covid came into our lives. In April, Foxtons, which focuses on London and the South East, had 97,000 prospective tenants on its books and just 2,000 properties to let.

Rents are unlikely to start falling unless there is a rise in joblessness, a fall in immigration and a huge increase in the number of rental homes. However, these would be very mixed blessings, indeed. The first “solution” would likely mean the country is in a recession, the second would likely exacerbate inflation, and the third one is, let’s face it, just not going to happen any time soon.

Meanwhile, there could be plenty of second-order knock-on effects from rising interest rates on rents. For one thing, high mortgage costs may be putting off would-be homebuyers, thereby adding to strain in the rental sector. A bigger issue is of buy-to-let landlords, who, like Hull, are seeing their profit margins disappear and have decided to sell up.

One in three landlords in England and Wales are planning to cut the number of properties they rent out, according to the National Residential Landlords Association. Meanwhile, Hamptons suggests that some 140,000 landlords retired last year. And Barclay Macfarlane, head of Strutt & Parker’s Fulham office, says one in three properties under offer at the office are former rentals, the majority bought between 2009 and 2015, often as long-term pension investments.

“They bought because, at the time, the market was flying, it was red-hot,” says Macfarlane. But, he adds, the reality of buy-to-let has not quite panned out as they had hoped. “They have seen zero capital growth over the past few years – prices really haven’t moved since 2016 – and rental yields are not that fantastic, particularly with all the turmoil in the mortgage market.”

Rising interest rates are not landlords’ only problems. Profits were already being squeezed by the end of tax relief on mortgage interest payments, plus the three percentage point surcharge in stamp duty on “additional homes” in England and Northern Ireland. Now, Hull reels off a long list of legal changes – from landlord registration schemes to the Government’s plans to impose higher energy efficiency standards on rental properties from 2025 – which have made her life harder. There are also new rules for properties with multiple tenancies and the upcoming Renters (Reform) Bill will bring an end to no-fault evictions and allow open-ended tenancies.

“The tide has turned against landlords, and I don’t really understand why the Government is putting the screws on us when the demand for rental properties is so high,” says Hull. “I put one house [up for rent] on Rightmove in March and, in 48 hours, I had 98 applications.”

While many of these rules are understandable, well-meaning and intended to provide protection for tenants (and the environment), the cumulative effect has become so onerous that many buy-to-let landlords are now raising the white flag from under a mountain of paperwork.

Landlords have also been hit by a series of national and international headwinds: Brexit, the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and last year’s mini-Budget. As a result, Macfarlane notes that landlords who had seen gross yields of 5 per cent-plus before the credit crunch are now making 3-4 per cent. Once tax has been paid, any profits are marginal. “They’re thinking that it’s not worth the hassle any more,” says Macfarlane. “They want to take their money out and do something else with it.”

This is another frequently overlooked issue. One of the main reasons why many investors got into the buy-to-let game was the dearth of alternatives. Professional investors called it the “hunt for yield”. In the decade-and-a-half in which interest rates have hugged the floor, there has been a desperate scramble to find any assets from which they could squeeze even the tiniest trickle of income.

Now interest rates are rising again, there are alternative spots in which investors can park their money, earn a decent yield and not have to worry about phone calls from tenants in the middle of the night because a boiler has exploded or a lavatory is blocked.

Angus Stewart, the chief executive of Property Master, a buy-to-let mortgage broker, says the continued increase in interest rates is causing “a perfect storm”. He adds: “Coupled with much tougher affordability rules, many landlords cannot remortgage at current rent levels, leaving them on the lender’s standard variable rate, some of which are approaching 10 per cent. They are mortgage prisoners, and the logical option is to sell or substantially increase rent.”

However, many are trapped in more ways than one. With first-time buyers priced out of the market, the “Bank of Mum and Dad” apparently exhausted by the cost of living crisis, and few if any investors on the lookout for additions to their portfolios, would-be sellers are struggling to unload their rentals. Landlords such as Tabitha Masters*, 42, who bought a three-bedroom flat in Kew on a buy-to-let mortgage in 2013, now find they are running out of options.

“My Granny had died, I’d inherited some money and property seemed like a good place to put it – interest rates were so low at the time there was no point putting it in a savings account and bricks-and-mortar felt like a safe bet,” she says. “Yes, the yield wasn’t great, but I thought it was bound to go up in value being in London.”

Since then, however, George Osborne’s double-whammy tax raid on buy-to-let landlords means she is stuck – damned if she does sell, and damned if she doesn’t. “I tried to sell it the year before last to release some capital towards buying a family home, but the market was flat and it just sat there for six months,” explains Masters.

She has ended up increasing the rent slightly (“But only slightly, as I don’t want to lose my tenants, who are lovely and who are feeling the pinch, too”), remortgaged her interest-only deal and is praying that rates come down before the deal runs out.

“It doesn’t really make me any money – the rent covers the mortgage, my tax bill and any minor repairs – but as I’m on an interest-only deal, I’m running the risk of going into negative equity now that property prices look set to drop,” says Masters. “My plan is to sit tight and try and hold on to it for as long as I can in the hope that eventually we will pass through the storm.”

Those tempted to indulge in schadenfreude should think again. As the not-so-subtle moniker chosen by Dickens for his self-immolating character suggests, landlords have long been caricatured as avaricious, unscrupulous crooks. In reality, their relationship with tenants is more symbiotic than adversarial; the fates of both parties are, as we are now seeing, intertwined. Hard times for landlords result in bleak houses for tenants.

* Names have been changed

