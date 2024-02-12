Is my landlord responsible for my smoke alarm? And other common questions about smoke alarms in Milwaukee

Gregory Holley III installs Zong Sae Vang's smoke detector while Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski talks with Vang on June 16, 2023. Milwaukee firefighters went door-to-door offering fire safety assistance in the Martin Drive Neighborhood in Milwaukee. Vang moved in a year ago and has never had a working smoke detector.

The risk of dying in a house fire is 55% lower in homes that have a functioning smoke alarm, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

But ensuring that all Milwaukee residents have functional smoke alarms continues to be a challenge, said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski after a series of fires in the last year — including one that killed a 9-year-old girl.

The Public Investigator team spoke with the Milwaukee Fire Department and the city's Department of Neighborhood Services to answer common questions about smoke alarms in rental homes.

Who’s responsible for maintaining smoke alarms in rentals in Milwaukee?

Property owners carry the bulk of the responsibility for maintaining smoke alarms in Milwaukee.

Property owners are responsible for installing smoke alarms in all required locations in units and common areas, such as the lobby. Property owners of buildings with three units or more are also required to test smoke alarms and fire alarm systems annually and are supposed to provide a copy of test results to the city upon request.

While property owners are responsible for maintaining the smoke alarms in common areas, such as replacing batteries, tenants are responsible for maintaining smoke alarms in their units. If a tenant finds that a smoke alarm in their unit isn't functional, they can submit a written notice to the property owner.

Where do I need smoke alarms in my apartment or home?

Smoke alarms are required in every residential building, whether it’s a single-family home, a 100+ unit building, or rooming house.

A smoke alarm is required in the basement, on every floor and within each sleeping area. If there are two sleeping areas on a single floor, a smoke alarm is required in both.

Properties built after 2011 are required to have hard-wired interconnected smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, said Jumaane Cheatham, DNS commercial building code enforcement manager.

Smoke alarms aren't required in unfinished attics, a storage area or in the kitchen.

What if my smoke alarm isn’t working or is missing?

The first thing tenants should do is notify their landlord, apartment management or maintenance. The building’s management has five business days to rectify the issue, according to city code.

If management does not act within that timeframe, the tenant can reach out to the Department of Neighborhood Services at (414) 286-2268.

How do I test my smoke alarm?

To test the smoke alarm, press the “hush” button for a few seconds. If the alarm beeps, then it’s in working condition. If it doesn’t make a sound, then the batteries might need replacement, or the smoke alarm could be broken.

Can I call the city to test if my smoke alarm works?

Anyone regardless of their citizenship status can call the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Smoke Alarm Hotline at (414) 286-8980 to test their smoke alarm.

However, testing smoke alarms is considered a low priority call, said Lt. Carlos Velázquez Sánchez of the Milwaukee Fire Department. He suggests testing it yourself unless you’re physically unable.

The Department of Neighborhood Services does not test smoke alarms, but can instruct you on how to test them.

When should I replace my smoke alarm?

You should replace your smoke alarms every 10 years. Replace the batteries in your smoke alarm once every year.

Where can I get a free smoke alarm?

Anyone who lives in Milwaukee, regardless of citizenship, can call the city’s fire department at (414) 286-8980 to arrange for a smoke detector to be installed at no cost.

If you live in a large apartment complex, Velázquez Sánchez suggests you first reach out to your building management about installing the smoke alarm and escalate it to the Department of Neighborhood Services if needed.

The Milwaukee Fire Department supplies BRK smoke alarms, but it doesn’t endorse this brand, Velázquez Sánchez said.

Does the city track if rental properties are overdue for smoke detector and smoke alarm tests?

Yes, but only for properties with three units or more. Every year, during a state-required fire inspection, the Department of Neighborhood Services requires buildings with more than three units to show records of their annual smoke detector test.

Properties with one or two units are not required by the state or the city to have annual fire inspections, according to Jeremey McGovern, the certification and communications coordinator of the Department of Neighborhood Services.

I burned something and my smoke alarm triggered. How do I turn it off?

Sometimes something like burnt toast can trigger the smoke alarm. Press the “hush” button on the surface of the smoke alarm. Removing the smoke alarm’s batteries or uninstalling the alarm violates the city’s fire safety code.

Is there a difference between smoke alarms and smoke detectors?

Yes. Both detect smoke. But a smoke alarm is a battery-operated standalone device that sounds an alarm.

A smoke detector is a part of the hard-wired system in the building that communicates with the entire building’s fire alarm system, Cheatham said.

Milwaukee city codes requires all buildings built after 1992 to have smoke detectors. Smoke alarms are required in buildings built after 2011, said Cheatham.

