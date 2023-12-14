Landlord shoots and kills tenant when both grab guns during argument, Texas cops say

A landlord opened fire outside a Texas home, killing his 41-year-old tenant, according to police and news reports.

Officers in San Antonio were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, for a report of a shooting, and they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused shooter, a 37-year-old man, is the landlord of the victim, police told KSAT and WOAI.

An investigation revealed the landlord went to the other man’s house and they got into an argument, police said. Both men drew their guns, leading to the tenant being shot in the head.

“I heard a gunshot and a lady scream, and then like maybe 10 seconds later I heard five more shots,” Edward Gonzalez, who lives across the street, told KENS.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody. Charges have not been announced, and officers have not publicly identified the accused shooter or victim.

Officers are investigating if the landlord acted in self defense, according to KSAT. Five people lived in the home where the shooting took place, police told KENS.

